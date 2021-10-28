The Dance of Death is the Scariest of Them All

Screeching violins create a terrifying sound in the famous shower scene in Afred Hitchcock’s thriller “Psycho.” Stanley Kubrick used Bela Bartok’s unnerving Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta to great effect in “The Shining.” But, who would have thought a xylophone could be a spooky instrument?

French composer Camille Saint-Saens, that’s who. Saint-Saens brings alive a famous French poem by using a xylophone to depict skeletons dancing on graves in his “Danse Macabre” (Dance of Death). And the effect is…eerily spooky!

The music and the poem are great, so this year we’ve put them together - like our favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Halloween treat.

We hope you have as much fun watching this as we had making it. Many thanks to video editor Irvin Coffee and audio engineer Martin Skavish.