The Dance of Death is the Scariest of Them All
Screeching violins create a terrifying sound in the famous shower scene in Afred Hitchcock’s thriller “Psycho.” Stanley Kubrick used Bela Bartok’s unnerving Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta to great effect in “The Shining.” But, who would have thought a xylophone could be a spooky instrument?
French composer Camille Saint-Saens, that’s who. Saint-Saens brings alive a famous French poem by using a xylophone to depict skeletons dancing on graves in his “Danse Macabre” (Dance of Death). And the effect is…eerily spooky!
The music and the poem are great, so this year we’ve put them together - like our favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Halloween treat.
Danse Macabre
By Henri Cazalis
French Translation Richard Stokes
Tap, tap, tap—Death rhythmically,
Taps a tomb with his heel,
Death at midnight plays a gigue,
Tap, tap, tap, on his violin.
The Winter wind blows, the night is dark,
The lime-trees groan aloud;
White skeletons flit across the gloom,
Running and leaping beneath their huge shrouds
Tap, tap, tap, everyone’s astir,
You hear the bones of the dancers knock,
A lustful couple sits down on the moss,
As if to savour past delights.
Tap, tap, tap, Death continues,
Endlessly scraping his shrill violin
A veil has slipped! The dancer’s naked!
Her partner clasps her amorously.
They say she’s a baroness or marchioness,
And the callow gallant a poor cartwright.
Good God! And now she’s giving herself,
As though the bumpkin were a baron!
Tap, tap, tap, what a saraband!
Circles of corpses all holding hands!
Tap, tap, tap, in the throng you can see
King and peasant dancing together!
But shh! Suddenly the dance is ended,
They jostle and take flight—the cock has crowed…
Ah! Nocturnal beauty shines on the poor!
And long live death and equality!
