New Year’s Day storm could bring more snow and ice to Colorado

“A glaze on the streets and highways is not good,” said Caitlyn Mensch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Luckily, a lot of people are off tomorrow.”

Up in the mountains, where tens of thousands of people are expected to travel home tomorrow, roads and highways will likely be slick and snow-packed.

Ahead of the storm Sunday, highways will mostly be wet, Mensch said.

“It will be better to travel this afternoon rather than tomorrow morning,” she said. “The morning travel could be worse.”

Avalanche warnings are in effect in the high country — particularly Rocky Mountain National Park and the Gore Range, where people flock to backcountry ski and snowshoe.

At least one person died in an avalanche over the weekend, according to the Summit County Rescue. The person was backcountry skiing near Breckenridge Ski Resort.

“Heavy snow and strong winds have created very dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry,” one warning read. “Large and dangerous avalanches will be very easy to trigger. Avalanches will run naturally.”