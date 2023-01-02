WIN TICKETS to “Mozart and Now” with Colorado Symphony and pianist Conrad Tao

We can’t wait to share the thrill of live orchestra performances with you in 2023! CPR Classical is partnering with Colorado Symphony to present “Mozart & Now” this January featuring guest artists Ji Su Jung and Conrad Tao.

The concert series “reimagines the traditional concert weekend experience with three unique performances contrasting the music of Mozart with four of today’s brightest composers, all led by Principal Conductor Peter Oundjian,” (from Colorado Symphony). And we have multiple ticket giveaways for our CPR Classical readers and listeners — enter Jan 2-5 to win a pair of tickets during our first sweepstakes!

CPR Classical presents: Mozart & Now (Sweepstakes #1)

Event Info: Friday, January 27, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Mozart’s Serenade No. 12 in C minor, “Nachtmusik”; Symphony No. 41 in C major, “Jupiter”; and Kevin Puts’ Marimba Concerto. With Peter Oundjian, conductor; Ji Su Jung, marimba.

On Friday, 1/27, a pair of works by Mozart bookend Kevin Puts’ Marimba Concerto, highlighting one of the most unique voices in the solo percussion world, Ji Su Jung. Mozart’s “Nachtmusik” Serenade is a showcase for the Colorado Symphony winds while his Symphony No. 41 — known as “Jupiter” — is regarded by many as the pinnacle of his illustrious career (view event from Colorado Symphony).

Check back each week in January for a new sweepstakes announcement and your chance to win a pair of tickets to a concert January 27-29.

Check your inbox for 20% off concert tickets to “Mozart & Now” with Colorado Symphony. New to CPR Classical? Subscribe to our newsletter and receive your promo code for 20% off any concert ticket to the “Mozart & Now” weekend.

