Colorado priorities included in bipartisan public lands and recreation bill

“The EXPLORE Act is a culmination of hard work across our committee and the product of more than 15 bills championed by members on both sides of our dais,” Westerman said at a press conference outside the Capitol Wednesday. “While we might disagree on many things, we're united in the fact that expanding access to outdoor lands and improving the experience for outdoor recreation on federal lands and waters is something worth fighting for.”

The bill includes a range of policies, from increasing recreation opportunities for service members and veterans to restoring campgrounds to using technology to improve visitor access and experiences.

It also includes proposals originally introduced by Neguse, many with GOP Rep. John Curtis of Utah, among them a bill to expand long-distance bike trails (the BOLT Act) and another to ensure rock climbers can use fixed anchors on public lands (PARC Act). Other Neguse bills in the package would continue to allow the US Forest Service to lease administrative sites to address housing needs in rural and mountain communities, streamline permitting for recreational outfitters and guides (the SOAR Act), and improve outdoor recreation coordination.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse was among those who joined Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland at Camp Amache National Historic Site on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Members on both sides of the aisle, as well as the bill’s supporters outside of Congress, are optimistic about getting it to President Joe Biden’s desk, even with a bitterly divided Congress.

Westerman said there were ideas that others wanted included, but were left out because they would have made the bill less bipartisan. The 15 ideas it does contain “have strong bipartisan and bicameral support. And I know there’s a lot of interest in the Senate to see this passed as well.”