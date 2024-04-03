Wildlife officers investigating what could be Colorado’s first wolf attack since the predators were reintroduced

State wildlife officers are investigating the possibility that a wolf attacked livestock or other animals in Grand County.

Travis Duncan, a spokesperson for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department, said Wednesday the agency received a credible report of a wolf “depredation,” a term that typically describes a predator killing or maiming livestock.

If confirmed, the attack would be the first reported since the agency released 10 gray wolves in the Western Slope in December to fulfill a voter-approved mandate to reintroduce the species. Two other previously collared wolves have also been tracked in the area.

Duncan said wildlife officers are conducting a field investigation but did not answer questions seeking additional details, including when the agency received the report and the type of animals involved.

State rules enacted for Colorado’s reintroduction program, which could see 30 to 50 wolves released over the next five years, allow farmers and ranchers to apply for up to $15,000 in reimbursement for livestock or guard and herding animals killed or injured by wolves