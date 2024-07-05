WATCH LIVE: Shostakovich with pianist Inon Barnatan and the Aspen Chamber Symphony, Nicholas McGegan conducts

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.
Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.
Next Concert: July 5, 5:30 PM
Program:
HAYDN: Symphony No. 31 in D major, Hob I/31 “Hornsignal”
SHOSTAKOVICH: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, op. 35
R. STRAUSS: Duet-Concertino
HAYDN: Symphony No. 100 in G major, Hob. I/100, “Military”
Inon Barnatan, piano
Nicholas McGegan, conductor
Aspen Chamber Symphony
