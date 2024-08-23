Roads reopen Friday morning following train crash in Boulder

Updated at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

All roads have reopened in Boulder following a train collision late Thursday.

Two train conductors were injured in the collision late Thursday. Major roads were impacted early Friday morning.

Pearl and Valmont streets between Foothills Parkway and 30th Street will likely be closed or slowed for at least the next few hours and into the next few days. Valmont and 34th streets may also be impacted, said Boulder police Friday morning. People should avoid the area.

The conductors of the two trains have minor injuries. It’s unclear how exactly the trains collided. Police say the clean-up of several train cars could take several days. At least one of the trains was a mile long.

Police originally thought fuel from the train leaked into Boulder Creek but upon further investigation, authorities believe the fuel was absorbed into sand that spilled from one of the train cars. One rail bridge and a few trees were destroyed in the crash.

BNSF Railway is investigating the collision.