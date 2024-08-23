Wells Fargo cuts jobs in Denver for second time in two months

Another major Denver employer is cutting jobs.

Banking giant Wells Fargo is cutting 70 jobs at a business unit housed at the Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, the company told the state’s employment department in a letter this week.

“The affected employees who do not relocate or secure other positions within the company will be eligible to receive paid severance benefits based on years of service and the opportunity to continue participating in the company’s health plans at active rates for a period of time,” a Wells Fargo executive said in the letter.

The cuts are expected to start next month. The move follows Wells Fargo laying off 80 people at its downtown location in June.

Earlier this month, TIAA said it’s closing its Denver offices in 2026 and moving to a new headquarters building in Texas. The financial services company, which has been a prominent downtown employer with its name a visible fixture of the city’s skyline, will relocate Denver employees to Texas.