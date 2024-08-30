Jury selection continues in Boulder for King Soopers shooting case

Jury selection continues in Boulder for the trial of the man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder grocery store.

State court officials say they anticipate opening statements to happen as soon as the end of next week.

More than 1,500 people were summoned to the Boulder County Justice Center to answer questionnaires. Lawyers will start questioning potential jurors after the Labor Day holiday, officials said.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 25, is accused of shooting and killing 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, at a King Soopers on March 22, 2021. He engaged in a firefight with police at the grocery store and has been in custody ever since.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He has been in the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, where he has been forcibly given antipsychotic medication.

Prosecutors have said they believe he was sane on the day of the shooting.

Those killed in the shooting were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

The trial is expected to take three weeks once a jury is seated.