Pearl fire evacuations lifted as crews reach 90 percent containment

Larimer County lifted all evacuation orders related to the Pearl fire on Saturday. The small wildfire burning in northwest Larimer County is 90 percent contained, due in part to a cold front moving across the state.

Residents near Black Mountain were ordered to evacuate last week. Meanwhile, residents north of County Road 80C and those living west of Red Feather Lakes were on notice to be ready for an evacuation if needed.

Officials said cooler and wetter conditions will help firefighters complete any remaining work on containment lines. Smoke and flames will likely remain visible to people in the area. The Roosevelt National Forest will assume control of the fire Monday.

After it sparked last week, officials said the wildfire likely began on private property and was human-caused. The fire grew to about 128 acres, less than a quarter of a square mile. Officials have not reported any injuries or damage to buildings.