The Top 102.3 Songs of 2024

Outstanding! So many of you voted for your favorite songs of the year and the results are here! Below are YOUR Top 102.3 Songs of 2024! You have great taste in music (we obviously knew that). Were you surprised by who came out on top? Did your picks make the cut? Share your thoughts on our Instagram or Facebook @indie1023.
Scroll to the bottom of this article for a streamable playlist of your songs. Share it with your friends.
Also, we want to thank you for another incredible year of listenership and support. We couldn't do any of this without you. Here's to 2025, and even more music discovery!
1 Chappell Roan : Good Luck, Babe
2 Hozier : Too Sweet
3 Waxahatchee : Right Back to It (ft. MJ Lenderman)
4 Billie Eilish : Birds of a Feather
5 Fontaines DC : Starburster
6 Childish Gambino : Lithonia
7 MJ Lenderman : She's Leaving You
8 Billie Eilish : Lunch
9 Kacey Musgraves : Cardinal
10 Clairo : Sexy to Someone
11 Fontaines DC : Favourite
12 Amyl & The Sniffers : U Should Not Be Doing That
13 Bon Iver : S P E Y S I D E
14 Iron & Wine : All in Good Time (ft. Fiona Apple)
15 Maggie Rogers : Don't Forget Me
16 The Beaches : Blame Brett
17 The Cure : Alone
18 Jack White : That's How I'm Feelin'
19 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard : Le Risque
20 Khruangbin : A Love International
21 Noah Kahan : Northern Attitude (feat. Hozier)
22 Zach Bryan : I Remember (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
23 Beyonce : Texas Hold 'Em
24 Amyl & The Sniffers : Chewing Gum
25 Billy Strings : Gild the Lily
26 The Last Dinner Party : The Feminine Urge
27 Charley Crockett : $10 Cowboy
28 Leon Bridges : Peaceful Place
29 Beabadoobee : Beaches
30 English Teacher : R&B
31 girl in red : Too Much
32 Suki Waterhouse : Supersad
33 The Cure : A Fragile Thing
34 The Linda Lindas : All in My Head
35 Father John Misty : I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All
36 Blondshell : Docket (feat. Bully)
37 Soccer Mommy : Driver
38 Cigarettes After Sex : Tejano Blue
39 Killer Mike : Run (Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley Version)
40 Goth Babe : Sadie
41 LCD Soundsystem : X-Ray Eyes
42 Mdou Moctar : Imouhar
43 Glass Animals : Creatures In Heaven
44 Rainbow Kitten Surprise : Superstar
45 Beabadoobee : Take a Bite
46 Cage the Elephant : Neon Pill
47 Shovels & Rope : Colorado River
48 Vampire Weekend : Classical
49 Brittany Howard : Prove It to You
50 Middle Kids : Dramamine
51 Remi Wolf : Cinderella
52 Beach Bunny : Vertigo
53 Black Pumas : Mrs. Postman
54 Jon Batiste : Master Power
55 Laufey : From the Start
56 Cigarettes After Sex : Baby Blue Movie
57 Gigi Perez : Sailor Song
58 tyler, the creator : Noid
59 Waxahatchee : Bored
60 The Marias : Run Your Mouth
61 Brigitte Calls Me Baby : We Were Never Alive
62 Waxahatchee : Much Ado About Nothing
63 Jungle : Let's Go Back
64 The Last Dinner Party : Sinner
65 Mannequin Pussy : Sometimes
66 MJ Lenderman : Wristwatch
67 Ray Lamontagne : Step Into Your Power
68 The Avett Brothers : Love of a Girl
69 Dehd : Dog Days
70 La Luz : Strange World
71 St. Vincent : Broken Man
72 The Decemberists : Burial Ground
73 Justice : Neverender (ft. Tame Impala)
74 bby : Kinky
75 St. Vincent : Big Time Nothing
76 Future Islands : Say Goodbye
77 Khruangbin : Pon Pon
78 Mavis Staples : Worthy
79 Mt. Joy : Highway Queen
80 Mumford & Sons X Pharrell : Good People
81 Norah Jones : Running
82 Orville Peck : Death Valley High (feat. Beck)
83 The Smile : Zero Sum
84 Hozier : Nobody's Soldier
85 Maggie Rogers : In the Living Room
86 Royel Otis : Sofa King
87 Thee Sacred Souls : Live For You
88 Karen O & Danger Mouse : Super Breath
89 Black Pumas : Ice Cream
90 Blondshell : What's Fair
91 Hippo Campus : Paranoid
92 Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats: Call Me (Whatever You Like)
93 Phoenix/Kavinsky : Nightcall
94 Japandroids : Chicago
95 Johnny Blue Skies (Sturgill Simpson) : Mint Tea
96 Michael Kiwanuka : Floating Parade
97 Vampire Weekend : Gen-X Cops
98 Magdalena Bay : Image
99 Father John Misty : Screamland
100 Kim Deal : Crystal Breath
101 The Red Clay Strays : Wondering Why
102 Vampire Weekend : Capricorn
102.3 Jack White : Bless Yourself
Stream the full Top 102.3 Songs of 2024 on our Spotify playlist!