The Top 102.3 Songs of 2024

Outstanding! So many of you voted for your favorite songs of the year and the results are here! Below are YOUR Top 102.3 Songs of 2024! You have great taste in music (we obviously knew that). Were you surprised by who came out on top? Did your picks make the cut? Share your thoughts on our Instagram or Facebook @indie1023.



Scroll to the bottom of this article for a streamable playlist of your songs. Share it with your friends.



Also, we want to thank you for another incredible year of listenership and support. We couldn't do any of this without you. Here's to 2025, and even more music discovery!

1 Chappell Roan : Good Luck, Babe

2 Hozier : Too Sweet

3 Waxahatchee : Right Back to It (ft. MJ Lenderman)

4 Billie Eilish : Birds of a Feather

5 Fontaines DC : Starburster

6 Childish Gambino : Lithonia

7 MJ Lenderman : She's Leaving You

8 Billie Eilish : Lunch

9 Kacey Musgraves : Cardinal

10 Clairo : Sexy to Someone

11 Fontaines DC : Favourite

12 Amyl & The Sniffers : U Should Not Be Doing That

13 Bon Iver : S P E Y S I D E

14 Iron & Wine : All in Good Time (ft. Fiona Apple)

15 Maggie Rogers : Don't Forget Me

16 The Beaches : Blame Brett

17 The Cure : Alone

18 Jack White : That's How I'm Feelin'

19 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard : Le Risque

20 Khruangbin : A Love International

21 Noah Kahan : Northern Attitude (feat. Hozier)

22 Zach Bryan : I Remember (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

23 Beyonce : Texas Hold 'Em

24 Amyl & The Sniffers : Chewing Gum

25 Billy Strings : Gild the Lily

26 The Last Dinner Party : The Feminine Urge

27 Charley Crockett : $10 Cowboy

28 Leon Bridges : Peaceful Place

29 Beabadoobee : Beaches

30 English Teacher : R&B

31 girl in red : Too Much

32 Suki Waterhouse : Supersad

33 The Cure : A Fragile Thing

34 The Linda Lindas : All in My Head

35 Father John Misty : I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All

36 Blondshell : Docket (feat. Bully)

37 Soccer Mommy : Driver

38 Cigarettes After Sex : Tejano Blue

39 Killer Mike : Run (Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley Version)

40 Goth Babe : Sadie

41 LCD Soundsystem : X-Ray Eyes

42 Mdou Moctar : Imouhar

43 Glass Animals : Creatures In Heaven

44 Rainbow Kitten Surprise : Superstar

45 Beabadoobee : Take a Bite

46 Cage the Elephant : Neon Pill

47 Shovels & Rope : Colorado River

48 Vampire Weekend : Classical

49 Brittany Howard : Prove It to You

50 Middle Kids : Dramamine

51 Remi Wolf : Cinderella

52 Beach Bunny : Vertigo

53 Black Pumas : Mrs. Postman

54 Jon Batiste : Master Power

55 Laufey : From the Start

56 Cigarettes After Sex : Baby Blue Movie

57 Gigi Perez : Sailor Song

58 tyler, the creator : Noid

59 Waxahatchee : Bored

60 The Marias : Run Your Mouth

61 Brigitte Calls Me Baby : We Were Never Alive

62 Waxahatchee : Much Ado About Nothing

63 Jungle : Let's Go Back

64 The Last Dinner Party : Sinner

65 Mannequin Pussy : Sometimes

66 MJ Lenderman : Wristwatch

67 Ray Lamontagne : Step Into Your Power

68 The Avett Brothers : Love of a Girl

69 Dehd : Dog Days

70 La Luz : Strange World

71 St. Vincent : Broken Man

72 The Decemberists : Burial Ground

73 Justice : Neverender (ft. Tame Impala)

74 bby : Kinky

75 St. Vincent : Big Time Nothing

76 Future Islands : Say Goodbye

77 Khruangbin : Pon Pon

78 Mavis Staples : Worthy

79 Mt. Joy : Highway Queen

80 Mumford & Sons X Pharrell : Good People

81 Norah Jones : Running

82 Orville Peck : Death Valley High (feat. Beck)

83 The Smile : Zero Sum

84 Hozier : Nobody's Soldier

85 Maggie Rogers : In the Living Room

86 Royel Otis : Sofa King

87 Thee Sacred Souls : Live For You

88 Karen O & Danger Mouse : Super Breath

89 Black Pumas : Ice Cream

90 Blondshell : What's Fair

91 Hippo Campus : Paranoid

92 Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats: Call Me (Whatever You Like)

93 Phoenix/Kavinsky : Nightcall

94 Japandroids : Chicago

95 Johnny Blue Skies (Sturgill Simpson) : Mint Tea

96 Michael Kiwanuka : Floating Parade

97 Vampire Weekend : Gen-X Cops

98 Magdalena Bay : Image

99 Father John Misty : Screamland

100 Kim Deal : Crystal Breath

101 The Red Clay Strays : Wondering Why

102 Vampire Weekend : Capricorn

102.3 Jack White : Bless Yourself

Stream the full Top 102.3 Songs of 2024 on our Spotify playlist!