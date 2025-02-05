This year marks our 4th annual 303 Day concert and we hope to see you there on Monday March 3rd!
The stacked lineup includes three of The Best Local 303 Acts of 2024! Come see performances by May Be Fern, Velvet Daydream, and Slow Caves.
We are back at Number 38 from 4-8p for a evening of local bands, food, drinks, giveaways, and come meet our DJs!
Visit the Indie 102.3 table and pick up some goodies and get entered to win concert tickets to Amyl and the Sniffers at Mission Ballroom. Our friends at Colorado Public Radio's digital newspaper Denverite will be on location as well as Youth On Record, Rocky Mountain Recorders, and Ink Lounge. Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge is creating a custom poster for 303 Day and will screen print a limited number available for donation.
Embrace Denver's unofficial holiday on March 3rd!
RSVP and tune in to Indie 102.3 for more updates.
Number 38 is located at 3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO 80216 within Denver's RiNo Art District. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
Now it's time to celebrate!
Celebrate 303 Day with a concert featuring the Top Local 303 bands
