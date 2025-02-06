Listen: What we saw from inside ICE’s raid at Aurora’s Edge apartments

It took hours for Jocelyn’s son to sleep on Tuesday night. The one-year-old had a fever, and he writhed as they lay together on a mattress on the floor of her Aurora apartment.

But just as the little one finally fell asleep, Jocelyn heard a dreaded knocking sound echoing through the halls. Federal agents were sweeping through the building, and the time for sleep was over.

Jocelyn and her family live at The Edge at Lowry, the apartment complex at the center of a Venezuelan gang scare this summer that rocketed the metro area into international headlines.

It has been rumored since last week that the building would be targeted in President Donald Trump’s effort to deport people with criminal records, which he has nicknamed “Operation Aurora.”

On Wednesday morning, immigration agents finally descended on the Edge and other apartment complexes across Denver. Federal authorities said the action was targeted at members of the gang Tren de Aragua. At the Edge, agents seemed to knock on every door they could find.

Read the full story on Denverite.