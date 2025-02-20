Meet the Screen Printer Turning the Local 303 Into Collectible Art

Stuart Alden is a self-described Creative Explorer and the one-man force behind Ink Lounge, a Denver-based creative studio specializing in screen printing and graphic design. He's probably created a poster you've seen for your favorite band. In 2023, Alden approached Indie 102.3 with an idea: he wanted to donate his time and resources to design a monthly poster for our Local 303 Meetups—a perfect blend of music, community, and art.



He told us about Ink Lounge's Good Ink Missions, his art that gives back:

"I launched Good Ink Missions as a way to use my privilege and resources to support our community," Alden explains. "These initiatives range from designing and printing shirts focused on current issues to donating youth workshops that explore how art can support others. I also create and run events that raise money for local nonprofits." -Stuart Alden

When he pitched the idea of a Local 303 poster series, we were all in. His goal? To capture the essence of Colorado’s music scene and give attendees a unique, collectible keepsake from each event. There he started bringing original art to the Local 303 Meetups to generate small donations to Indie 102.3 to support new and local music.



Each month, Alden thoughtfully created a 12x12 poster—resembling a vinyl record sleeve—featuring the names of that month’s Local 303 artists. Some months he worked with other Colorado visual artists for heritage, community, and themed months and created the typography around their design before screen printing them.



His creativity and collaborations with artists turned ordinary gig posters into pieces of art: One month, illustrated steps leading up to the Bobcat Club at Skylark Lounge; another time, hi-dive’s storefront was transformed into a boombox; and another favorite was the record player placing band names on the vinyl itself. Fans of the Local 303 embraced the posters with donations, and we’ve seen plenty of listener-submitted photos of them framed like prized records—maybe you have one (or a few) in your collection!



For our 303 Day concert on March 3rd, where we have 3 of the top Local 303 bands of 2024 performing, he will debut a new, exclusive, limited edition poster for the event.



As we celebrate Alden’s Good Ink Missions contributions, let’s take a moment to revisit the Local 303 Meetup posters he screen printed:

Here's a look at his process screen printing each poster individually. He does this technique by hand for each color:

Here's a look back at some of our meetups celebrating the Good Ink Missions X Local 303 Collaboration:



Did you know he designed our limited run long sleeved t-shirt as well?

To see his next creation, follow us on Instagram where we will reveal it soon, and join us for 303 Day! You can even pick one up at our 303 Day concert on March 3rd, RSVP!