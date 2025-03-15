Former Denver First Lady, state lawmaker Wilma Webb reflects on a lifetime of service and legacy in Colorado

In the midst of Women’s History Month, one of the state's most influential figures, Wilma Webb, sat down with Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield for an intimate conversation reflecting on her long career in public service and her lasting impact on the state’s history.

From six terms in the Colorado House of Representatives to serving as the first African-American First Lady of Denver, Webb said her journey has been defined by her deep-seated commitment to making a difference for the people of Colorado.

Recently honored with the prestigious 2024 ATHENA Leadership Award by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, Webb spoke candidly about her life, her passion for education and the arts along with the obstacles that shaped her path into public service.

“I didn’t dream of a career in politics as a child,” Webb shared. “It wasn’t something I aspired to growing up. But when I saw the needs of people—particularly in the 1960s, during the Civil Rights Movement—I felt compelled to get involved.”

Webb said her work has always been rooted in her desire to help those without a voice, especially marginalized communities. Long before she ran for office, Webb said she was an active community advocate. In the 1960s, as Denver’s public schools struggled with issues of racial segregation, she became an outspoken advocate for equal education. She worked alongside other parents to address inequities in Denver’s public schools, fighting for equal access to quality education, teachers, and resources for students of color.

“It was in the 1960s when I realized the inequities,” Webb said. “I was a young mother, and I became a spokesperson for other parents concerned about the educational disparities. We were discovering that our schools, particularly in minority neighborhoods, weren’t offering the same opportunities as those in other parts of Denver. It became clear we had to fight for equal opportunities for all students, no matter their background.”

Courtesy Wilma Webb Wilma Webb pictured in 1st grade!

Her advocacy led her to a series of political positions, culminating in her terms as a member of the Colorado House of Representatives, a career she said was marked by a focus on education, civil rights, and opportunities to increase access for the disenfranchised. She also served as a Democratic committeewoman and district captain, as well as holding roles as secretary and editor for the Colorado Democratic Party.

Having spent decades advocating for issues close to her heart, Webb said she is honored to be known as the life partner of Wellington Webb, who served as Denver’s first African American mayor from 1991 to 2003. Married for 53 years, she said she and her husband have supported each other through triumphs and challenges; their bond was strengthened by shared values and goals.

“I knew he was destined for greatness [even before he became mayor],” Webb reflected, “I’ve always believed in him and his vision.”

Courtesy Wilma Webb Wilma Webb holds hands with Wellington Webb as they walk in the annual Marade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Denver circa 1990s.

Their personal story, she noted, has included some surprising moments, such as a memorable time during their early courtship when a birthday date began with her future husband taking her to a speaking engagement at a state prison. Webb chuckled at the memory, highlighting her husband’s drive and commitment to service.

"He’s a romantic at heart, but he’s also someone who’s always thinking about how to make a difference," she said.

Reflecting on her time in that role, Webb recalled the deep sense of pride she felt in representing the city of Denver as the city’s first African-American First Lady.

“I was proud to stand alongside my husband during his time as mayor, working to ensure that Denver became a more inclusive and equitable city,” she said. “It was a time of great change, and I felt privileged to be a part of that transformation.”

Courtesy Wilma Webb Wellington Webb and Wilma Webb at the swearing-in ceremony for Denver mayor in 1991.

Webb said her career has been defined not by personal ambition, but by a desire to create opportunities for others, especially those who have been historically marginalized. When asked about the challenges she faced as a woman of color in a political landscape often void of racial and gender diversity, she said, “I always believed that I was no different from anyone else. My parents instilled in me a strong sense of self-worth. They taught me that education and hard work could open doors, and that belief carried me through even the most difficult times in my career.”

One of her standout achievements, she said, was advocating for a drug treatment bill that shifted the view of substance abuse from a criminal issue to a public health concern.

"It was incredibly rewarding to have experts in the field of substance abuse come up to me years later and thank me for the change that legislation made,” she said.

Additionally, Webb introduced legislation that would later lead to the state securing full-day kindergarten for all students in the state, a measure that would become a hallmark of current Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ tenure.

Another poignant moment Webb noted was reflecting on the impact slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had on her life. Growing up in Denver, Webb recalled hearing Dr. King speak in person at Denver’s New Hope Baptist Church, an experience she described as transformati

“I was just a teenager when Dr. King came to our church in the 1950s. He was a powerful figure, but he wasn’t boisterous or self-congratulatory. Every word he said carried so much weight,” Webb recalled. “It was a defining moment for me, and it sparked my lifelong commitment to the civil rights movement.”

Webb would go on to introduce legislation that made Dr. King’s birthday a state holiday, a milestone that she sees as one of her proudest life achievements.

“I introduced the bill four times, and each time it was met with resistance, ignorance, and sometimes outright opposition,” Webb said, reflecting on the contentious debates over the holiday. "But we didn’t give up. It was about educating the community about Dr. King’s legacy and the significance of the holiday."

Courtesy Wilma Webb Wilma Webb and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in an undated newspaper photo.

The campaign was a long and arduous process. Webb recalled one particularly dramatic moment in 1984 when her bill was being debated during a legislative session. A group of 300 activists, led by the Umoja organization, marched down Colfax Avenue, demanding the recognition of King’s holiday. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect as the march occurred just as Webb’s bill was being heard in the legislature.

"It was like fate," Webb remembered. "We had a packed room, and for the first time, everyone had to take notice of what we were doing." After several tense committee hearings, the bill passed in 1984, and Colorado became one of the first states to officially recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Webb said as an adult she developed a close friendship with King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, who, Webb emphasized, should be recognized for her own significant contributions to the civil rights movement.

“After Dr. King was assassinated, we became much closer because I was involved with trying to make the differences here in Denver, Colorado,” she said. “And of course, she didn't want the work that Dr. King had done to go in vain, and so she picked up the torch and carried it forward. She doesn't get a lot of credit for what she did in terms of civil rights and in terms of bringing people together.”

Webb ended her Colorado Matters interview with words of inspiration for those facing obstacles in their endeavors to never give up.

“I was told that I would never see a Dr. King holiday — and to see it become reality, and that was since 1984 and now it's 2025,” reflected Webb. “We are worthy of people acknowledging and recognizing Dr. King being the conscience of America. He is worthy of that. So yeah, I feel good about it!”