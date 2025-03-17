High winds create critical fire weather conditions across Colorado

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued red flag warnings for a large swath of the state through Monday night including the San Luis Valley, eastern Plains and the Front Range.

Several municipalities are also issuing fire restrictions including unincorporated Jefferson County where at least two brush fires started and were contained over the weekend according to South Metro Fire.

Winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour in some areas and low relative humidity continue to impact fire risk across Metro Denver and beyond.

The National Weather Service said Monday that winds have the potential to topple both trees and power lines.

Officials are asking people to avoid any activities that could spark a wildland fire including:

Open burning

Mowing

Dragging chains

Operating any equipment that produces sparks

A change in weather conditions Tuesday will bring rain and snow to some parts of the state, but will likely miss Denver and Fort Collins. A drying trend returns Wednesday before snow showers hit the high country Friday.