Colorado Mesa University students say they’ll focus on joy in protests ahead of white supremacist speaker

Colorado Mesa University students are protesting this afternoon against a white supremacist speaking on campus. Except the students say this protest will be different than the usual demonstration, using a variety of tactics, including a sit-in, a demonstration at a busy intersection — and a mechanical bull.

The bull will be one of many activities in what leaders hope will be a huge party that will take place in the middle of campus the same time a white supremacist gives a talk to students. Organizers are calling it the Unity Festival, and they say it’s meant to be a burst of joy in the face of hate. In addition to the bull, it will feature food trucks, games and free music spread across the school’s pavilion and rugby field. Many people who attend the talk will have to walk past it.

“What we can do to bring people together in an uplifting and positive way in the face of so much divisiveness,” Alex Austin, one of the student organizers, said.

For weeks, the biggest controversy at the small university on the edge of the western Colorado desert has been a planned visit by the former publisher of a magazine that the Southern Poverty Law Center says “regularly published proponents of eugenics and blatant anti-black and anti-Latino racists.” The speaker has linked race to intelligence and has said Black people could destroy civilization. He has spoken at colleges before and was invited to speak at Colorado Mesa by a new school club, which theoretically celebrates classical Western culture.

Colorado Public Radio has chosen not to name the speaker.

Colorado Mesa President John Marshall has described this controversy as an issue of freedom of speech. While he openly rejects the hateful philosophy that will be espoused, he feels it’s his duty to allow the talk. He likened this controversy to pro-Palestinian protests that took place on campus last year. He said some students felt threatened and asked him why he allowed the demonstrations.

“And the answer is because that's what's required on a university campus, is to allow all ideas, regardless how objectionable we find them,” Marshall said. “Everybody's got to have an opportunity.”

When the news broke of the speaker’s impending visit, students immediately banded together to resist him and his message. Austin and three friends sat down at a table in the student union and after several hours had drafted a plan for the Unity Party. Within days, they had the support of 20 school clubs and the school itself. As much as they didn’t want the racist speaker on campus, he knew he couldn’t stop him.

When people look back on today, he said he wants them to see “we’re the school who threw the massive party that was positive in response.”

Some students will be demonstrating against the speaker at an intersection near campus while others will protest inside the event. Student Samuel Seitz has decided to sit through the talk and then engage the speaker in a dialogue. He said it’s troubling that the speaker thought his hateful message would resonate at Colorado Mesa.

“I think he’s going to show up today and he’s going to see that he was damn wrong about how in support CMU is of his viewpoints,” Seitz said, noting it feels “dang good” to see so many students work together in protest.

Seitz is part of a group who actually joined the club who invited the speaker in the hopes that they could vote out its founder and disinvite the speaker. That attempt failed, however, after the university said their election was invalid after they missed a required step.

Many students have expressed fears that violence could accompany today’s talk and have criticized Marshall for not doing more. According to the Daily Sentinel, a lawyer who has represented white extremists has given $1,000 to the club who invited the speaker to help put on the event. Marshall said there is a security plan in place.

He won’t attend the talk and instead will be outside with the Unity Festival. He sees this moment as a time to push back on division with unity. While he won’t keep the speaker from saying his mind, Marshall thinks students will let him know he’s not welcome.

“I think in love and in peace and in joy, I think our students are going to draw a line in the sand and say, okay, pal, you've got your hour. We choose a different path,” he said.