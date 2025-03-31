Health officials confirmed a case of measles Monday in a Colorado resident from Pueblo who had recently traveled to an area of Mexico where there’s an ongoing measles outbreak.

The case was in an unvaccinated adult, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said in a joint press release. They urged Coloradans to check their vaccination status, monitor for symptoms, and be aware if they were at a pair of possible exposure locations, both in Pueblo, starting Monday, March 17.

“Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is also highly preventable,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, deputy chief medical officer and state epidemiologist. “The MMR vaccine provides excellent protection and helps prevent outbreaks like the one we are seeing globally. We urge Coloradans to review their vaccination status and take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Outbreaks have been popping up around the country, including in Texas and New Mexico, with cases for 2025 already at higher levels than all of last year.

As of March 27, a total of 483 confirmed measles cases were reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s been recorded in 19 states: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Washington.

Colorado is the 20th state with a recent measles case.

Health officials, in their release, posted locations where people could have been exposed to measles They include a deli and cafe, Southwest Deli and Cafe in Pueblo, and a clinic, Southern Colorado Clinic Pueblo West, where people could have been exposed to it. They said those who were there recently should “monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings.” Monitoring for symptoms is key for people who are not vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. They said they would update the locations, as needed.

People who were at the deli between Monday, March 17 and Friday, March 21 and the clinic on Saturday, March 22, should monitor for symptoms and consider avoiding public gatherings and high-risk settings, public officials said.

What to do if you think you’ve been exposed to measles and how to protect yourself

Measles symptoms typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure. They include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and what measles is best known for, a rash. It usually starts on the face several days after exposure and spreads.

Health officials urge people who were in one of the locations during the exposure period and developed symptoms to immediately contact their health care provider by phone.

If you don’t have a provider, they said to call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.

Calling ahead is a safety precaution that can prevent additional exposures to other people, according to the release.

Those who have received the MMR vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered immune, according to the release. Health officials recommended all Coloradans make sure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccinations. The MMR vaccine has been available for decades.

Some adults, not just kids, may need to get an MMR vaccine as well, according to infectious disease experts.

People who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated should closely monitor for symptoms during the 21 days after a possible exposure. If you’re exposed to the virus, getting the MMR vaccine within 72 hours after exposure can prevent infection.

Unvaccinated individuals, or those who aren’t sure of their immunity should talk to their health care provider about receiving the MMR vaccine. More information on vaccination and exposure to the virus is available from the CDC.

A child’s immunization records can be checked through the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) Public Portal, though records may be incomplete if all vaccines have not been reported by providers.

Public health officials were not available to comment Monday but they said they would comment on the measles case Tuesday.