CPR Classical Presents: Tiny Tots

A child discovering music is a thing of wonder.



I had the immense pleasure of joining Inside the Orchestra for a few Tiny Tots concerts last year. Children bounced around while the orchestra played familiar tunes in a different sort of context: the background for a dozen little bodies expressing pure joy, dancing around an informal concert hall and discovering a love for classical music.



I am pleased to report that we’re back at it. Round up the kiddos and join me for CPR Classical Presents: Inside the Orchestra: Tiny Tots on April 26 at MSU Denver’s Tivoli Turnhalle. The program explores animals of the music world. Concertgoers will get to hear familiar fauna in musical form, interact with musicians, and touch and feel instruments both before and after the concert.



There are two chances to bring your littles to join in the fun of dancing, singing and experiencing the orchestra on April 26: 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.



What: Tiny Tots Inside the Orchestra

When: April 26, two performances

Where: MSU Denver’s Tivoli Turnhalle



If you can’t make April 26, check out the other dates for their spring: April 19 at DCSD Legacy Campus in Lone Tree and May 3 at Riverdale Regional Park Exhibit Hall.

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay tuned for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets.