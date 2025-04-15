Man dies on the Manitou Incline

Police and fire officials in Manitou Springs responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning from bystanders on the Incline who noticed a man in medical distress.

According to the city, emergency responders arrived on the scene to see bystanders giving CPR to a 64-year-old man from out of state. The man was not responsive and was later pronounced dead.

"We thank the bystanders who quickly intervened and attempted CPR," said Manitou Springs Fire Chief Keith Buckmiller in a statement. "Their immediate actions are commendable and reflect the compassion of our community."

Authorities have not identified the man, other than to say he's from Oregon, based on the identification he was carrying.

The Manitou Incline is a steep one-mile hike or climb consisting of 2,744 stairs and an elevation gain of more than 2,000 feet. Reservations are required for the physically strenuous climb. The city estimates around 250,000 visitors each year.