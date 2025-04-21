CPR Classical Presents: The Planets

There would be no “Imperial March” from “Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back” without “Mars” from Gustav Holst’s iconic work “The Planets.”



“The Planets” has been capturing imaginations about places far, far away since it first premiered just over a hundred years ago.



Join CPR Classical’s afternoon host Patty Painter-Wakefield at Boettcher on Friday, May 2nd, for a full-throated performance of this masterpiece featuring the Colorado Symphony and Chorus.

WHEN: Friday, May 2

WHERE: BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

Make sure to say “hi” to Patty in the lobby and sign up for a giveaway to see tenor Andrea Bocelli with the Colorado Symphony at Ball Arena on June 17.



