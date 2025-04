The Underground Music Showcase, sometimes referred to as the "SXSW of Denver," is back from July 25-27. And the lineup just dropped.

Headliners include All Them Witches, a rock band form Nashville; Flyana Boss, a hip hop duo from Los Angeles; and hometown darlings DeVotchKa, who rose to prominence after scoring the 2006 film, "Little Miss Sunshine."

Read more and see the full lineup at Denverite.com.