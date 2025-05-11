Half a million Colorado students to get $120 in food benefits this summer

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters.

By Ann Schimke, Chalkbeat

The families of about 450,000 Colorado students in preschool through 12th grade received extra grocery money from the state this month to cover the cost of food during summer break.

The $120 per child preloaded onto electronic benefits cards is part of the Summer EBT program for children from low-income families. In addition to the families that have already received the benefits, state officials expect to provide the grocery benefit, which is mostly funded by the federal government, to around 50,000 more students through the summer.

Last year, many families received their Summer EBT benefits late, sometimes just as the new school year was starting. But this year is different, with most families getting the money on May 1.

Rolling out the Summer EBT program is among several steps Colorado leaders have taken in recent years to reduce the number of children who go hungry. In 2022, voters approved a ballot measure to provide free school meals to the state’s public school students regardless of family income. The program has been so popular, it’s cost more than state officials anticipated.

In an effort to sustain the program amid serious state budget troubles, lawmakers found the money to keep the program fully funded through December. They’ll also send two ballot measures to voters in November that, if approved, would raise enough additional money to continue the program after December.

Colorado students in public school pre-K-12 are eligible for Summer EBT cards if their families receive public benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Colorado Works, or if they qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. (Although free school meals are now offered to public school students regardless of family income, most schools still ask families to fill out free or reduced-price meal eligibility forms or similar forms that gauge family income.)

State officials anticipate that more than 500,000 Colorado children in preschool through 12th grade will receive Summer EBT benefits this summer. Most received or will receive the money automatically. But some — including those who recently moved to Colorado or enrolled in a new school — may have to fill out an application on the Colorado Department of Human Services website..

Students who’ve misplaced their existing benefits card should call the Summer EBT support center at 800-536-5298 to get a new card sent.

Children in families that receive Summer EBT cards can still take advantage of free summer meals at local schools or other sites.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at [email protected].