Residents and businesses in Manitou Springs told to immediately halt all non-critical water use

All residents and businesses in Manitou Springs should only use tap water for essential drinking needs, as the city struggles with a critical water shortage.

Manitou Springs is trying to fix water quality issues in its primary water supply. The town's backup supply is also temporarily unavailable.

The city initiated water restrictions yesterday due to “turbidity” caused by runoff from the recent spring storm, but according to a statement from the city, "water reserves have dropped at a faster rate than expected."

The order includes an immediate halt to all indoor and outdoor uses, such as laundry, showers, and commercial uses that are not essential to personal hydration. The Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center is closed until further notice and all programs are canceled.

"Without access to this (the city's) backup delivery method, proactive and complete conservation is the only way to maintain drinking water supply and safeguard system operations during this period of environmental stress," the statement said.

The town, which has a population of around 4800 per the U. S. Census, has senior water rights on French Creek on Pikes Peak. It also gets backup water from the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, which brings water from the Western Slope over the Continental Divide to southeastern Colorado.

But a pipeline that delivers water from the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project to Manitou Springs is currently undergoing emergency repairs.

According to Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities anticipates repairs of known leaks in the pipeline to be complete by the end of the week. Water service through the pipeline is expected to resume one-to-two days later.