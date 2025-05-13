Consumer protection lawyer joins crowd running in Democratic primary for state attorney general

David Seligman, a Denver consumer protection attorney who has led a number of national class action lawsuits, has announced his candidacy for the attorney general’s race.

Seligman, a Democrat, runs Towards Justice, a labor rights and legal advocacy firm that has led national class action suits against rideshare companies, landlords, Amazon and a number of other companies. He said in a statement on Tuesday that work has inspired him to use those skills in public office.

“The office of the attorney general is uniquely positioned to fight corporate abuse and political corruption on behalf of all Coloradans,” he said. “We can and will hold powerful, corrupt interests accountable and make them play by the same rules as the rest of us, so that regular people have a fighting chance to achieve the American dream we all seek.”

Seligman is the fourth Democrat to file paperwork to run for state attorney general. Michael Dougherty, the Boulder district attorney, Jena Griswold, the Colorado secretary of state and Crisanta Duran, a former state House speaker, have all also announced candidacies. One Republican, Connor Pennington, has filed paperwork so far. Current Attorney General Phil Weiser is prevented by term limits from seeking a third term and is running for governor.

Before Seligman joined Towards Justice, he was an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. He lives in Denver with his wife and three daughters.