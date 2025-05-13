Major gas main leak forces evacuations in Silverthorne

Updated at 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025.

Evacuations are underway in north Silverthorne in Summit County due to the immediate risk of a gas main break. People around N Golden Eagle and N Chipmunk Lanes are asked to leave their homes, businesses or hotels immediately. And those traveling should avoid the area.

In an emergency alert, residents were asked not to pick up their children from school, adding that school officials have activated their emergency plans. Additionally, do not turn any lights or electronics on or off in this area.

"Around 3:45 p.m., an Xfinity contractor was boring in the N Chipmunk and N Golden Eagle Ln area and hit a high-pressure gas line, causing a major gas leak," read a statement on the Silverthorne local government Facebook page. "Summit Fire & EMS is on the scene managing the gas leak, and Xcel Energy is aware of the incident involving its gas line."

Evacuees are being directed to the Silverthorne Recreation Center.

Summit Daily is reporting "People outside of the evacuation area are urged not to turn on or off any lights or electrical devices to ensure safety, according to the town of Silverthorne."

Colorado Natural Gas said anyone in the area should avoid activity that might cause a spark, such as lighting a match, starting an engine, using a cell phone or electronic devices. Residents should also not drive into or enter any vapor cloud. If you can smell natural gas, seek shelter immediately.

This is a developing story.