Manitou Springs community asked to keep conserving water through end of week amid critical water shortage

Manitou Springs officials continue to ask residents and businesses to conserve water, using tap water only for necessary hydration, as the city experiences a critical water shortage.

City officials declared a critical water emergency on Monday as a result of water quality poor enough to impact their water treatment plant and an unavailable backup source.

The city released a statement Wednesday saying they're making progress in bringing potable water service back to Manitou Springs, but that conservation efforts need to continue through the end of the week.

Problems began on Sunday afternoon when “turbidity,” or haziness, was discovered in the city’s water supply due to runoff from a recent spring storm. The city started mandatory water restrictions, prohibiting outdoor watering and asking for residents and businesses to reduce indoor water use.

"We had very limited water supplies," Mayor John Graham said in an interview Tuesday. "There was so much runoff that it was carrying dirt and debris and pine needles and all that sort of stuff, and we can't filter it efficiently."

By Monday, school had been canceled, the pool and fitness center closed, and the city declared a critical water shortage, restricting use to necessary hydration.

Resident Jamie Young owns Toasted Bistro. He said they're currently using disposable plates and utensils, so they don't have to use water in cleaning dishes.

"I understand what's going on," he said, as he stood among the half dozen people getting water from one of the town's natural springs Tuesday. "We're all doing our part to make it through this as smoothly as possible."

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A bucket gets filled at the Seven-Minute Spring in Manitou Springs. The water is being used for sanitation at Toasted bistro, says owner Jamie Young, while the city is under order to halt all non-essential water use. Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Resident Michelle Beckman has lived in Manitou Springs for 25 years. She was hoping for a different source.

"I was hoping to buy some five gallon jugs of water, and that grocery store was completely sold out of all the big jugs, one gallon and five gallon jugs of water," she said.

Wednesday's statement from Manitou Springs said runoff in French Creek, its primary water supply, has declined and the water's turbidity has improved. But storage tanks remain at 50 percent capacity, "and every gallon of conservation still counts."

School is back in service. Officials did not say when they would lift emergency water restrictions but asked the community to maintain conservation efforts through the end of the week.