Colorado Arts Spotlight: Season announcements from Boulder Ballet, Canyon Concert Ballet and Wonderbound, plus a debut event for young artists and more

This week, a student art exhibition opens at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver. Plus, dance companies across the state have announced their 2025-2026 season lineups.

Read on for your weekly arts and culture recap, plus find things to do and places to be.

Courtesy RedLine Contemporary Art Center A student artist with her work in the 2024 RedLine Socially Engaged Youth Art Exhibition.

RedLine ‘Socially Engaged Youth Art Exhibition’

It’s nearly opening day for the latest exhibition at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver and many young artists are getting ready to show their work.

The annual Socially Engaged Youth Art Exhibition opens on Friday, May 16. The students’ work is the result of a year-long after-school program that pairs emerging and professional artists one-on-one with fourth through 12th-grade students from schools in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

The goal of the program is to give students a safe space to be after school, help them develop a relationship with a trusted adult, and create artwork that investigates social justice issues.

“I hope that they continue to build a strong sense of agency,” said Shaunie Berry, assistant director of community and education at RedLine. She also hopes the program teaches student artists to “feel more confident to advocate for themselves as well as their communities and families and the people that matter most to them.”

On Wednesday, a group of seventh-graders from Manual Middle School were installing their art in the gallery.

“My piece is about water pollution,” said Quinn Dirksen.

The installation includes a large painted canvas depicting a clear, blue pond full of green lily pads, lined by trees and a field of pink flowers. In front of the painting, Dirksen and her mentor, Elizabeth Truskin, plan to hang a curtain of cans.

“You kind of have to move the trash away to see and appreciate the beautiful nature behind it,” Truskin said.

May Barlow, a seventh-grader and aspiring doctor, is working on a triptych, or three-paneled painting, about health care inequity.

“The one on the farthest left is health care for the rich,” Barlow explained. “And then the one in the middle is your most average emergency room sort of thing. And then the one furthest to the right is what our healthcare should be — equal with everyone treated the same.”

“My favorite thing about May is how funny she is,” said G. Bosch, her mentor. “I've been loving seeing her sense of humor show through the piece as well.”

Barlow said she wanted her work to “address a serious issue, but in a lighthearted, funny way that people could understand. So I started with a serious realistic background and then added stick figures kind of in a goofy way.”

A team of three was also hard at work, putting the finishing touches on a project that includes visual and musical elements.

Noah Pacheco introduced his mentee, Desmond Valdez, aka “Yung Gunni G.”

“We're just recording rap songs,” Valdez said. “One of them is about gun violence and police brutality.”

Pacheco said Valdez also makes his own beats.

“My favorite thing about Des,” Pacheco said, is that he has a vision and he commits to it. “The confidence is major. It inspires me as an artist.”

Noah Pacheco co-mentors Valdez with his brother, Jesse Lee Pacheco.

Valdez has mixed emotions about debuting his EP and showing the album art he created.

“I'm excited to show my artwork to my family and to other people,” he said. “And I'm nervous to show my artwork to my family and other people.”

The exhibition is at RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood from May 16 through June 29.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Megan Cattau and Alysha Perrin on a dance trapeze during a tech rehearsal for Frequent Flyers dance company’s Aerial Dance Festival at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder on July 30, 2019.

Boulder Ballet announces its 2025-2026 season

This upcoming year, Boulder Ballet’s season theme is “Redefined.”

“The season will be a celebration of artistry forged in vulnerability and transformation, which feels especially poignant at this moment in time,” said Development Director Courtney Essary Messenbaugh.

Here’s the full 2025-2026 Boulder Ballet season lineup:

“Ascending,” Sept. 19 at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder

The season begins with a night of four performances accompanied by live music, including: “Lark Ascending,” with choreography by Ben Needham-Wood and music by Ralph Vaughan Williams; “The Vanishing,” with choreography by Claudia Anata-Hubiak and music by Jonas Leuenberger and Jeb Bows; “Double Stop,” with choreography by Val Caniparoli and music by Philip Glass; and “Ghost (Pas de Deux),” with choreography by Ben Needham-Wood and music by Ludovico Einaudi.

“Dancer’s Choice,” October 25-26 at The Dairy Arts Center in Boulder

Boulder Ballet said to “expect bold choices, fresh voices, and the unexpected” from this program, shaped by Boulder Ballet’s company artists.

“The Nutcracker,” Nov. 28 through Dec. 14 in Boulder, Longmont and Estes Park

Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 at Macky Auditorium Concert Hall in Boulder

Dec. 6 and 7 at the Vance Brand Auditorium in Longmont

Dec. 13 and 14 at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park

“Rebels & Innovators,” March 6–8 at The Dairy Arts Center in Boulder

Discover the power of mentorship and artistic heritage through works by Amy Seiwert, Stephanie Martinez, Ching Ching Wong, and Ben Needham-Wood.

“Radiance,” May 15–17 at The Dairy Arts Center in Boulder

Celebrate renewal and radiance with contemporary masterpieces by Jorma Elo and Nicolo Fonte.

“Ballet in the Park,” throughout June at The Boulder Bandshell

These free, family-friendly outdoor performances offer family-friendly ballet in an outdoor environment.

Courtesy Canyon Concert Ballet A dancer from Canyon Concert Ballet.

Northern Colorado’s Canyon Concert Ballet announces its 2025-2026 season, bringing classics and reimaginings to the stage

The theme of this year’s Canyon Concert Ballet season is “Masterpieces.” The lineup showcases a variety of productions featuring emerging choreographers, world premieres, and collaborations with the Fort Collins Symphony.

“This season is a true celebration of ballet as both an evolving art form and a cherished tradition,” said Artistic Director Michael Pappalardo in a statement. “We’re thrilled to present beloved classics alongside innovative new works that push the boundaries of storytelling and movement.”

Tickets go on sale in June.

Here’s the full Canyon Concert Ballet 2025-2026 season lineup

“Dracula” – October 2025

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Presented in collaboration with the Fort Collins Symphony, this spellbinding ballet promises an unforgettable night of drama, romance, and suspense.

“The Nutcracker” – December 2025

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Additional dates in Steamboat Springs and Cheyenne, Wyo.

A beloved holiday tradition returns to the stage as The Nutcracker enchants audiences of all ages with its timeless story, dazzling choreography, and sweeping live music performed by the Fort Collins Symphony.

“Nutcracker Sweets” – December 2025

The Rialto, Loveland

A family-friendly adaptation of the beloved holiday classic that’s specially crafted for young audiences. “Nutcracker Sweets” captures the spirit of The Nutcracker in a condensed, one-hour format that’s perfect for first-time theatergoers and longtime fans alike.

“Swan Lake (Reimagined)” – January 2026

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

“Swan Lake (Reimagined)” honors the emotional depth and grandeur of Tchaikovsky’s original while offering a strikingly fresh perspective with new choreography for contemporary audiences.

“Innovation: An American Celebration” – March 2026

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

The program showcases original works by some of the nation’s most exciting emerging choreographers, offering a fresh perspective on the future of ballet.

“Ballet & Beer” – May 2026

Bas Bleu Theater, Fort Collins

This one-night-only showcase celebrates the next generation of local choreographic talent. The event invites audiences to experience fresh, innovative dance works in a casual, up-close setting.

“Alice in Wonderland” – June 2026

The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Presented in an extraordinary collaboration with the Fort Collins Symphony, this fantastical production features an original score that brings Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale to life.

(Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) A rehearsal of "The Sandman Coming" at Wonderbound's headquarters in Elyria, Swansea. Feb. 4, 2020.

Denver’s Wonderbound announces its 2025-2026 season

Wonderbound is back with a new season of contemporary dance set to live music — all created by Artistic Director Garrett Ammon.

Season subscriptions are available for $256. Four-show subscripts are available through October and three-show subscriptions are available through December. Individual ticket details below.

Here’s the full 2025-2026 Wonderbound lineup:

“Rock Ballets”

October 16 - 26, 2025

Queen. The Rolling Stones. David Bowie. This performance includes three acts, featuring high-octane dance and killer soundtracks.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 7.

“Holidays at the Hideaway Hotel”

December 11 - 21, 2025

A black comedy about the holidays run amok. Think Wes Anderson meets the Cohen Brothers meets David Lynch. Featuring an eclectic soundtrack performed live by the legendary Erik Deutsch of The Black Crowes and an all-star band.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 26.

“Decadent Desires”

February 26 - March 8, 2026

This tale plunges into a world of lavish temptation and audacious encounters of the roaring 20s. But indulgence and excess carry consequences. Featuring live music by the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra reimagining the music of George Gershwin and other celebrated composers of the era.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 11.

“The Sandman: A Newfangled Western”

May 7 - 17, 2026

With live music performed by the Gasoline Lollipops, this epic adventure chronicles the journey of characters ripped from the lyrics of the incomparable Clay Rose. “The Sandman” is a gritty saga of love, loss, and redemption.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 26.

Things to do in Colorado this weekend

Thursday, May 15

Screening of “The Invisible Patient,” a documentary exposing the challenges of the mental health care systems in rural America, at the Colorado Mesa University Asteria Theatre in Grand Junction. Screening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $5.

Friday, May 16

Opening reception for “Diversity in Modern Abstraction,” 931 Gallery’s associate members show, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The group exhibition runs through June 15.

Opening reception of “The Pure Present,” a solo exhibition by Dan Drossman, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bitfactory Gallery in Denver. Free and open to the public.

Opening of Julie Jablonski’s “Fractured Frontier: a Reckoning” and Kat & Phillip Potter’s “A Conundrum of Unconventional Media” at Pirate: Contemporary Art in Lakewood. Reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., free and open to the public. Exhibition runs through June 1.

AAPI Night Market and Culture Fest at Civic Center Park in Denver, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Premiere of “A Human Experience: Concerto for Electric Cello” the season finale performance from Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra. Concert at 7 p.m. at Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley.

“Cinderella” by the Centennial State Ballet, shows at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Niwot High School Auditorium. Tickets start at $20.94.

Kerala Association of Colorado’s 25th-annual Indian Dance Festival at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets range from $10-15.

Comedy Night at The Art Center featuring Sammy Anzer & BK Sharad in Grand Junction, 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Roundup River Ranch's Howdy Hangouts, a day of camp-inspired fun for kids (ages 5-17) with serious illnesses, at Four Mile Historic Park in Denver. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free and open to the public.

All weekend

“The Book of Mormon” at the Buell Theatre in Denver, May 6-18. Tickets start at $47.20.

“Beethoven’s 9th Symphony” performed by Boulder Symphony and Kim Robards Dance. Saturday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Waymire Dome in Brighton and Sunday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at Grace Commons in Boulder. Tickets range from $7.50 to $35.

Second-annual KlezKolorado, a Klezmer music and Yiddish culture festival, May 16-18 at JCC Ranch Camp in Elbert. Tickets available on a sliding scale.

38th-annual Mahlerfest, “Defiance, Protest, Resistance, & Remembrance,” in Boulder from Wednesday, May 14 through Sunday, May 18. Tickets for individual Mahlerfest events here.

“Queen of Hearts” a Boulder Ballet production, from Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18. Performances at 7 p.m. on the 16 and 17, and at 2 p.m. on the 17 and 18. Tickets range from $25 – $55

Next week

The first of five events in the inaugural Magic Rat Film Showcase — “NO VACANCY,” a superhero thriller short film by Jay Sherer. Screening at 7 p.m. at The Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins, followed by a Q&A with the director.

“Just the Tip,” a live alt-comedy showcase featuring Denver’s boldest underground clowns as they test out fresh material before their runs at the 2025 Denver Fringe Festival. Wednesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Skylark Lounge in Denver. Tickets are $12.06.

All month

Some groups mentioned in the Colorado Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: The Colorado Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.