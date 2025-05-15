FAA confirms brief loss of communication between air traffic controllers and some planes Monday

Updated 12:23, May 15, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of an outage that interfered with communication between pilots and its air traffic control center in Longmont earlier this week.

Denver7 first reported that as many as 20 pilots on their way to DIA were unable to speak with air traffic controllers due to multiple radio transmitter outages for several minutes Monday afternoon. According to the TV station, four frequencies from the two main towers at the Denver Air Traffic Control Center in Longmont were already out of service, leaving controllers to rely on a backup channel that briefly went down.

The FAA confirmed the outages Thursday morning.

“Part of the Denver Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) experienced a loss of communications for approximately 90 seconds around 1:50 p.m. local time on Monday, May 12, when both transmitters that cover a segment of airspace went down. Controllers used another frequency to relay instructions to pilots. Aircraft remained safely separated and there were no impacts to operations. The FAA is investigating,” the statement said.

The Denver ARTCC in Longmont is responsible for 285,000 square miles of airspace, covering nearly all of Colorado, as well as portions of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. According to a welcome manual for hires, it assists “in the safe, orderly, and expeditious flow of air traffic” to airports within its jurisdiction, handling an average of 1.8 million aircraft a year. That works out to nearly 5,000 per day.

The Longmont outage comes as the FAA is under scrutiny for a host of air traffic control problems around the country, including a radar and radio blackout that left Newark International Airport scrambling earlier this month.

“Most of the telecommunications system is the very best technology of the 1980s,” David Grizzle, the Chief Operating Officer and head of air traffic control for the FAA during the Obama administration told NPR earlier this month. “This problem is decades in the making. The FAA, the air traffic control system, has been underfunded for decades.”

At a Senate hearing with FAA officials earlier this week, Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said he’s been hearing from constituents worried about the safety of air travel right now, but that he feels confident onboard collision-avoidance systems and other back-ups are keeping planes safe during communication blackouts.

“Am I correct in communicating that confidence that everyone should feel they are absolutely safe when they’re flying?”

“Absolutely, people are safe when they fly,” Deputy FAA chief Franklin McIntosh responded.

CPR’s Megan Verlee contributed to this report.