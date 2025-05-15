Listen: ‘Echoes of Curtis Park’ brings Five Points history to the stage — via a cosmic radio DJ

Theater Artibus lives in a historic brick building in Denver’s Curtis Park district. The building, built in 1889, is now The Savoy – a performance space and event center.

“Theater Artibus, being the resident theater company at The Savoy, is really interested in telling local stories,” said Meghan Frank, the co-artistic director for Artibus.

Artibus’ latest show is called “Echoes of Curtis Park,” and it is nearing the end of its run.

“It's in some ways a mixtape and a love letter to this particular neighborhood,” Frank said.

The project started with Theater Artibus inviting longtime Curtis Park residents to share memories and artifacts from life on the “East Side.” They called these community listening sessions “story circles.” Then, Artibus used residents’ stories to create a semi-journalistic show anchored in the real stories, dialogue and objects that the community shared.

Curtis Park is located on the east side of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood — an area well-known for its African American history. Some even called it the “Harlem of the West.” But Curtis Park also has a rich Chicano and Mexicano history that Theater Artibus wanted to capture and celebrate.

