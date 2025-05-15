Manitou Springs eases some water restrictions after Monday’s declaration of critical water shortage

Water restrictions in Manitou Springs are easing as the functionality of the city's primary and secondary sources begins to return. Officials said Thursday that they've made enough progress that indoor restrictions are now lifted for residents and businesses.

The announcement comes one day after officials said repairs could take through the end of the week.

Emergency restrictions were put in place on Monday. By Wednesday, officials were reminding people of the order.

Manitou Springs has two sources for potable water–the first is senior water rights on French Creek flowing down from Pikes Peak. That water had been full of debris after last week's storms. The second comes from participation in the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project which brings water over the mountains from the western side of the Continental Divide, but that pipeline was undergoing emergency repairs.

In a statement Thursday, Manitou Springs officials said the city's water treatment plant was able to process more water than it had been able to since emergency restrictions were in place. The city also said repairs to the pipeline were complete.

As a result, indoor restrictions to utilize the city's water are lifted. Outdoor restrictions remain in place.