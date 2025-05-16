Your complete guide to 2025 summer music festivals in Colorado

From massive events with big-name performers to intimate gatherings in picturesque settings, Colorado offers summer music festivals for every taste. The statewide lineup provides plenty of variety, whether you prefer indoor venues or concerts under the stars, free admission or ticketed shows.

Throughout the Summer

Free shows at Levitt Pavilion, Denver

May 24 - Sept. 28

The Levitt Pavilion in Denver offers a free, all-ages summer concert series. Audiences will encounter a range of acts: major, emerging, local and international artists from diverse genres and backgrounds. RSVPs are encouraged but walk-up entrance is permitted, as long as the pavilion hasn’t hit capacity.

Central City Opera, Central City

June 28 - Aug. 3

A blend of comedy, heart, and timeless music, including: Rossini’s "The Barber of Seville," the regional premiere of "The Knock," a deeply moving portrait of military spouses’ resilience during the Iraq War, and for a Broadway-style twist, "Once Upon a Mattress." From opera’s greatest hits to poignant new works and musical theater magic, the season promises unforgettable storytelling and spectacular singing in one of the nation’s most treasured and intimate opera houses.

The One Sweet Summer Concert Series, Loveland

May 31 - Aug. 8

The annual One Sweet Summer event series in The Foundry Plaza offers a range of events, including a Bluegrass & Brews Festival, Wednesday night concerts, and Symphony on the Plaza.

Bohemian Nights, Fort Collins

Thursdays, May 30 - Sept. 5

Weekly concerts will showcase artists from Colorado and across the country, representing a wide range of genres and styles. The series provides both emerging and established artists an opportunity to share their music live and connect with the Northern Colorado community. Free performances will be held on the outdoor stage in Fort Collins’ Old Town Square every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sundays at Six, Alamosa

June 29 - Aug. 24

The Alamosa Live Music Association hosts a free concert series, locally known as Sundays at Six, which has become a staple of the San Luis Valley summer season. During the beautiful summer months, audiences in Cole Park are treated to a wide variety of music, ranging from local artists to nationally recognized touring musicians.

City Park Jazz, Denver

June 1 - Aug. 3

City Park Jazz draws big crowds from across the city for its free concerts every summer. The lineup features jazz, blues, and salsa music and takes place at the City Park Pavilion.

Lagoon Concert Series, Fort Collins

Wednesdays, June 11 - July 23

This free concert series takes place on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Colorado State University's lagoon. The event includes interactive booths, food trucks, theme nights and giveaways.

Old Louisville Street Faire, Louisville

Fridays, June 13 - Aug. 8

During this free, Friday night event, Louisville's Front Street comes to life with live music, food, beverages, kid-friendly activities, and arts and crafts.

Performances in the Park, Wheat Ridge

Wednesdays, June 18 - July 30

Two performances every Wednesday in Wheat Ridge's Anderson Park. In the morning, there's a children's show from 10 - 10:45 a.m. and then in the evening, bands perform under the picnic shelter. Audiences should bring blankets or chairs and picnics (but no glass containers allowed). Dogs allowed on leash. There will also be food trucks on hand in the evenings.

Strings Music Festival, Steamboat Springs

June 6 - Nov. 7

The schedule for this summer music event spans genres and includes chart-topping contemporary performers and classical musicians from the best orchestras in the country. The concerts all play in a small 569-seat pavilion tucked away at the foot of Steamboat's mountains.

June 19 - July 31

Bravo! Vail began as a modest chamber music series in 1987 and has grown to become a well-known music festival that brings dozens of concerts in Eagle County venues and acts as a summer home for some of the best performers and orchestras in the world.

The Colorado Music Festival, Boulder

July 3 - Aug. 3

This six-week summer performance season calls the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder home. 2025 Festival highlights include performances by pianist Hélène Grimaud, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, and classical guitarist Xuefei Yang; the world premiere of a new saxophone concerto by Joan Tower; a multi-concert celebration of Ravel’s 150th birthday and more.

National Repertory Orchestra, Breckenridge (and beyond)

June 21 - Aug. 9

The National Repertory Orchestra provides life-changing experiences to aspiring professional musicians, preparing them to shape the future of classical music. Diverse programming — including orchestral performances, education programs, and community engagement initiatives —nurtures connections and enriches lives through the transformative power of music.

Bands on the Bricks, Boulder

Wednesdays, June 11 - July 30

Bands on the Bricks is an outdoor summer concert series on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall. The free event features a wide variety of local artists and genres. Each Wednesday, the beer garden opens at 5:30 p.m. and the opening band takes the stage at 6 p.m. Headliners play from 7 to 9 p.m.

May Festivals

The Tico Time Bluegrass Festival, Durango

May 16 - 18

Nestled in the heart of the stunning Animas River Valley just outside of Durango, Colorado the Tico Time Bluegrass Festival combines music, nature, and adventure. The event is presented by local public radio station, KSUT.

May 24 - 26

Enjoy three days of free live music at Big B's Delicious Orchards in Hotchkiss, CO. There will be campouts in the orchard, fruitwood smoked BBQ, hard cider, fresh juice, kids' activities and lots of pickin' around the campfire.

MeadowGrass Music Festival, Black Forest

May 23 - 25

The MeadowGrass Music Festival is a summer kickoff event in the Pikes Peak region. Held over Memorial Day weekend, Meadowgrass boasts local and regional performers as well as kid-friendly fun, guided hikes, workshops, yoga sessions and late-night shows.

Boulder Creek Festival, Boulder

May 23 - 26

Experience four days of live music, food from 20+ vendors, a beer fest, local artisans, family-friendly activities and more along the Boulder Creek Trail. There will be three stages of musical performances, kicking off with Carlos Barata, a Portuguese-American folk-rock singer, on Friday night.

June Festivals

Greeley Blues Jam Music Festival, Greeley

June 6 - 7

The Greeley Blues Jam aims to promote blues music education and bring the community together in a family-friendly atmosphere to enjoy a fantastic blues experience. The festival includes food and drinks, merchandise vendors, and ample free parking. Additionally, camping and RV sites are available just outside the Island Grove Arena, as a convenient option for visitors who want to stay overnight.

Cherry Creek North Concert Series, Denver

June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11

Cherry Creek North’s Summer Concert Series has expanded this year with “Throwback Thursdays," featuring Colorado cover bands. Concerts take place on the Fillmore Plaza in the heart of Cherry Creek North.

Colorado College Summer Music Season, Colorado Springs

June 7-27

The Colorado College Summer Music Season includes Festival Artists Concerts, Festival Orchestra Concerts and free Children's Orchestra Concerts.

The program also includes a handful of free, pre-concert lectures with Colorado College Professor Emeritus Michael Grace on June 10, 17, 23 and 27. Lectures begin at 5:30 p.m. More details here.

Mountains of Music, Vail

June 5-8

The Mountains of Music concert series returns as part of the 2025 GoPro Mountain Games. Daily free music sets will liven up the games’ Mountain House Gear Town in Vail Village and The Hangout, set up at Golden Peak. Evening lineups at the Amp will feature ticketed headliner acts.

Apogaea, Trinidad

June 4-8

Apogaea is an officially registered Burning Man Regional Event for Colorado, operating under the long-running Nevada festival’s ten principles. Trinidad’s event focuses on art, performance, sustainability, radical inclusion and radical self-reliance.

June 6-8

The Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival is a celebration of hot pickin’ guitars, artistry, fiddles, and sunshine. The three-day, family-friendly event takes place next to the Colorado River at Riverbend Park and features top bluegrass artists and emerging stars.

Juneteenth Music Festival, Denver

June 15

Every year, in observance of Juneteenth, the day when the last of the country's enslaved people discovered their freedom, Denver's Five Points neighborhood hosts a community celebration. The festival includes Denver's longest-running parade, dating back to the 1950s, with thousands expected to march in honor of the day. Hip-hop artist Juvenile tops the musical lineup.

Country Jam Colorado, Grand Junction

June 26-28

The three-day Country Jam festival invites audiences to camp and soak in music in the stunning red rock landscape of the Western Colorado town of Mack, just outside of Grand Junction. Headliners include Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Bryan.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Aspen

June 26-29

Jazz Aspen Snowmass, a nonprofit, was founded in 1991 to present and preserve jazz and associated music through world-class events, performances, and education. The annual festival spans more than twelve different venues and multiple shows each day, staggered over a range of times.

June 19-22

The Telluride Bluegrass Festival hosts an impressive lineup of bluegrass, country, and rock artists in the strikingly beautiful San Juan Mountains. The schedule includes over 30 performances, plus contests, workshops, and more.

Blues From The Top Music Festival, Winter Park

June 27-29

This year's 23rd annual festival features three days of live music at the outdoor Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park. The lineup includes JJ Grey & Mofro, Little Feat, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and many more.

July Festivals

Aspen Music Festival Summer Season, Aspen

July 2- Aug. 24

Hundreds of classical music events — four orchestra concerts, recitals, chamber music, operas, seminars, talks, and family programs — are scheduled for the eight-week summer season.

Sounds of Centerra, Loveland

Weekly in July

The annual summer music series at Chapungu Sculpture Park features live concerts, giveaways and food and drink for purchase. The concerts are dog-friendly, but pets must be on a leash and owners have to clean up after them. No assigned seating, so bring your own chair or blanket. Main entrance and parking behind Macy’s are for artist and production use only. Pop-up tents are not allowed.

July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

The Ridgway Concert Series is a free, outdoor event in Hartwell Park every Thursday in July. The music starts with an opening act at 6 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets, or tarps, but shade-type structures will not be permitted. This year, a portion of the proceeds from alcohol sales will support four local non-profits: Ridgway Community Garden, Ouray County Rodeo Association, Ouray County Cares, and Minerva West Theater Group. Outside alcohol and dogs are not permitted.

July 10-13

Bluegrass music can be heard throughout the Wet Mountain Valley when the yearly High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival comes to the town of Westcliffe, Colorado. This year’s headliner is Rhonda Vincent & the Rage.

July 15, 18, 22 and 25

The festival features chamber music works by composers from all eras. The lineup includes a "Transfigured Night" concert on July 15, a "Chaccone" themed show on July 18, a "From Eastern Europe" performance on July 23, and the grand finale gala concert on July 25.

July 25-27

No big crowds. No big stages. No big sound systems. Just a big jazz experience, featuring a diverse range of intimate listening experiences at five distinct, small venues.

July 25-27

Hundreds of acts will perform at venues along and around South Broadway, offering a chance to discover the city’s next Billboard-topping breakout band and enjoy major national and international acts.

July 25-27

RockyGrass is regarded as one of the top traditional bluegrass festivals in the nation. It takes place at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, Colorado, along the wooded banks of the picturesque St. Vrain River.

July 31-Aug. 3

Headliners for this year’s Rhythms on the Rio festival include Andy Frasco and the U.N., Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donatos Cosmic Country. The event is put on by the South Fork Music Association, a non-profit volunteer organization that gives away instruments and teaches kids in the San Luis Valley how to play them for free.

August & September Festivals

Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22

Pickin’ Productions presents four free community concerts in August at Paonia Town Park. Each even includes free kids activities, regional food vendors, and three concerts per night.

Aug. 7, 8 and 9

Hosted by the Boulder group Magic Beans, the festival showcases jam bands from both the local and touring scene. The festival’s Eagle County site features the breathtaking scenery of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River.

Aug. 8-10

Established in 1977, the Telluride Jazz Festival is an annual celebration showcasing the culture traditions, and cutting-edge progression of American Jazz, funk and soul.

Aug. 8-10

For over thirty years, the Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, Colorado has hosted songwriters from all genres for three days of music, camping and inspiration under the name Rocky Mountain Folks, sometimes referred to as the "Summit on the Song."

Aug. 13-23

This annual festival highlights the skills of both local and international chamber musicians, while also promoting an appreciation for the art form through community engagement and educational programs.

Aug. 21-24

Since 2016, this riverside music festival has filled the mountain air with the sounds of bluegrass and Americana string bands. The dog-friendly weekend includes on-site camping and food trucks.

Aug. 28-31

Monument Lake Resort in Colorado hosts the Caveman Colorado Music Festival on Labor Day weekend. Attendees can enjoy live music performances by over 20 bands and artists in the beautiful setting of the resort with stunning vistas.

Sept. 5-6

Psychs Peak is a psych-rock camping festival, stacked with a lineup of seventeen local artists. The festival takes place in about 1 hour from Denver at the Historic Green Mountain Ranch in Pine, Colorado.

Sept. 13

Indie 102.3 announces the first-ever INDIEFEST at Levitt Pavilion. This year's bands include Ok Go, Dehd, Dead Pioneers, Pink Fuzz and a special guest still to be announced. A portion of the proceeds benefit Indie 102.3, keeping independent music radio alive and thriving.

