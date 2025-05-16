Historic Penny Arcade in Manitou Springs under new ownership

After nearly a century being run by the same family, the historic Penny Arcade in Manitou Springs has a new owner: long-time Manitou resident John Weiss.

The Penny Arcade is home to more than 450 coin-operated games and rides. According to a press release, Jack Kerns originally opened it in 1933 as a gaming hall, but changed it to an arcade when the state ruled he was breaking gambling laws.

Weiss is the co-founder of the now dormant Colorado Springs Independent. He said Jack's son, Alan, was looking to sell.

"He started work there over 60 years ago. His father owned the business and he's worked there his whole life and it's time for him to do other things while he can," Weiss said.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News The historic Penny Arcade in downtown Manitou Springs on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

"And I said, I'm looking for something interesting and fun to do, and this is about as interesting and fun and low tech ... When people complained at the newspaper, it was really difficult. Now all I have to do (is say), ‘If I gave you your quarter back, would that be okay?’ And that solves the problem."

Weiss said he's keeping the management team pretty much intact. "I see myself more as the Arcade's caretaker than its 'owner,'" he said.

The Arcade's current general manager will continue overseeing day-to-day operations with a team of 30 full and part-time employees. There's already a new website for the attraction, which includes a survey and a newsletter signup. The Manitou Arts Center will oversee public engagement efforts.