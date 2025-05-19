Tornadoes destroy homes in Bennett and Elizabeth area

The National Weather Service in Boulder said at least four tornadoes touched down in Arapahoe, Adams and Elbert counties Sunday afternoon between 1 and 2 p.m., destroying structures near the towns of Bennett and Elizabeth.

In Elbert County, at least 19 homes were damaged near Elizabeth. Images from the local fire department showed beams thrown through walls of homes and large chunks of roofs missing.

Assessors are surveying the damage and expect to release a preliminary report on the strength rating of the tornadoes Monday afternoon or evening.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, no reports of death or injury were made, but at least 17 structures, including six homes, were lost or damaged there. Images show homes stripped down to the studs in some cases, with debris scattered across yards. Power remained off to the area Monday morning as crews continued repairs.

Sunday’s storm also brought hail of various sizes. Most reports were near Buckley Space Force Base, where the National Weather Service measured hail the size of a ping pong ball.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A tornado tore through a rural home and a solar power installation across the road west of Bennett, Colorado, May 19, 2025. Storms the previous day produced numerous tornadoes on the Eastern Plains a half hour from Denver.

“Colorado has many tornadoes every year,” said National Weather Service meteorologist David Barjenbruch. “On average, we see about 50 of them. Generally, they’re shorter-lived and not as strong as they are in open country. They typically don’t hit heavily populated areas like these did.”

The most comparable tornado in recent Colorado memory was in Highlands Ranch in the summer of 2023. Winds in that event peaked at 105 miles per hour with a tornado rating of EF0-EF1. An estimated 30 structures, including 17 homes, were damaged. That storm was accompanied by tennis ball-sized hail.

The Adams County Government Public Works Department is bringing non-potable water into the area for affected livestock. Anyone seeking assistance should visit the Bennett Recreation Center at 455 S. 1st St.

Tony Gorman/CPR News Bennett resident Mark Faber sits in front of his machine shop that was destroyed by one of Sunday’s tornadoes.

