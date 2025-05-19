In Photos: Tornadoes touch down near Elizabeth and Bennett

Dozens of homes in Adams, Elbert and Arapahoe counties were
severely damaged during a tornado outbreak on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
While the damage was severe, authorities say there were no reports of casualties. Here's some of what we saw.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A heavily damaged home, May 19, near Bennett, is surrounded by uprooted trees after a tornado touched down there the previous day. Courtesy of Joe Whitfield A tornado spotted in Aurora on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Tony Gorman/CPR News Bennett resident Mark Faber sits in front of his machine shop that was destroyed by one of Sunday’s tornadoes. Tony Gorman/CPR News Bennett resident and former race car driver Mark Faber gathered valuables from the debris, including his various racing trophies. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A tornado that touched down outside Bennett, Colorado, on May 18, 2025, inflicted a lot of damage on the Pioneer Solar installation at Hardback Road and Colfax Avenue. Metal sheeting from nearby farm structures were embedded in sections of the panel. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Steel siding from a nearby farm ripped through a portion of the Pioneer Solar installation at Hardback Road and Colfax Avenue just north of Bennett during a tornado on May 18, 2025. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Overturned vehicles and buildings on May 19, near Bennett, after a tornado touched down there the previous day. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Homeowners begin the job of cleaning up in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A home in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, still stands, but its windows, roof and some siding took a beating from one tornado that touched down there the previous day. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Homeowners begin the job of cleaning up in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Pink insulation snagged in a fence near a home in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Homeowners begin the job of cleaning up in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A somewhat tattered American flag still flies near the debris of a ruined structure in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A car heads west on a wet County Road 194 near Elizabeth. By midday Monday, May 19, another round of storms, with rain, thunder and lightning were moving through the Elizabeth area, near where residents had only just begun cleaning up the damage to their homes from a tornado the previous day.
