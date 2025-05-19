In Photos: Tornadoes touch down near Elizabeth and Bennett

Dozens of homes in Adams, Elbert and Arapahoe counties were severely damaged during a tornado outbreak on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

While the damage was severe, authorities say there were no reports of casualties. Here's some of what we saw.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A heavily damaged home, May 19, near Bennett, is surrounded by uprooted trees after a tornado touched down there the previous day.

Courtesy of Joe Whitfield A tornado spotted in Aurora on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Tony Gorman/CPR News Bennett resident Mark Faber sits in front of his machine shop that was destroyed by one of Sunday’s tornadoes.

Tony Gorman/CPR News Bennett resident and former race car driver Mark Faber gathered valuables from the debris, including his various racing trophies.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A tornado that touched down outside Bennett, Colorado, on May 18, 2025, inflicted a lot of damage on the Pioneer Solar installation at Hardback Road and Colfax Avenue. Metal sheeting from nearby farm structures were embedded in sections of the panel.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Steel siding from a nearby farm ripped through a portion of the Pioneer Solar installation at Hardback Road and Colfax Avenue just north of Bennett during a tornado on May 18, 2025.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Overturned vehicles and buildings on May 19, near Bennett, after a tornado touched down there the previous day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Homeowners begin the job of cleaning up in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A home in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, still stands, but its windows, roof and some siding took a beating from one tornado that touched down there the previous day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Homeowners begin the job of cleaning up in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Pink insulation snagged in a fence near a home in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Homeowners begin the job of cleaning up in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado touched down there the previous day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A somewhat tattered American flag still flies near the debris of a ruined structure in the Elkhorn Ranch neighborhood north of Elizabeth on Monday, May 19, 2025, after a tornado.