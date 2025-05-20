Jaffa Opera House awarded $1.8 million to help clean up asbestos

The Jaffa Opera House Foundation is receiving nearly $1.9 million from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help clean up asbestos at the historic building.

It's the first step in renovating the building into ground-floor shops and artist studios, estimated at a total of $13 million.

The 142-year-old opera house once stood as a storefront but has remained vacant for the last 20 years.

The funding is among the $11.6 million in Brownfield Grants awarded throughout Colorado.

“Cleaning up contaminated properties reduces the environmental and health risks for the community and opens the door for new economic development,” said U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper in a statement. “This funding will help us safely clean up these sites and recharge the surrounding communities.”

Four southeastern Colorado communities are receiving funding: