Montrose County man pleads guilty after dog cremation led to wildfire

The man accused of causing a wildfire last August near Nucla while attempting to cremate his dog pleaded guilty to a class four felony Wednesday.

Brent Garber, 64, agreed to a plea deal in which he acknowledged guilt for a charge of attempt to commit fourth-degree arson. In exchange, his defense attorney Matt McCormick said, all other charges would be dropped and no further jail time would be assigned, although sentencing will be determined by a judge.

Garber was living in a camper on public land when he was arrested for starting the Bucktail Fire on Aug. 1, 2024. That fire burned more than 7,000 acres in a rural part of western Montrose County.

The source of the blaze was traced back to a dugout Garber had dug to memorialize and cremate his dog, which had been ordered to be put down by the town of Nucla, according to the arrest affidavit at the time. Above the entrance to the dugout was a memorial rock inscribed with “Rocket Dog Rest in Peace Buddy.”

By pleading guilty, Garber could see as much as six years in prison or a fine as much as $500,000, 7th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Deganhart advised him during the plea hearing. While the plea agreement between the district attorney’s office and the defense stipulates no jail time, judicial sentencing is not bound by that deal.

“I think the big piece of your case is you understand that it calls for me imposing restitution in the amount of almost $216,000 that you would be obligated to pay. That would be part of your sentence as well,” Deganhart told Garber.

Garber is due back in court for sentencing on July 16.