Bocelli at Ball Arena — WIN TICKETS!

Love is in the air! Tenor Andrea Bocelli is returning to Denver and we want to send you. CPR Classical is giving away two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli on June 17 at Ball Arena.



Bocelli is one of the world’s most popular tenors, drawing in audiences with his crossover classical, pop and latin performances. He was discovered by fellow legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1992 and released his first studio album just two years later. Bocelli has performed for three popes and four U.S. presidents – and you could be his next legendary audience member.



The giveaway runs until 11:59 p.m. on June 1. We'll contact the winner right after!



Enter below by signing up for our newsletter!

See giveaway rules.