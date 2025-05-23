Couple behind cross-burning hoax in Colorado Springs mayor’s race found guilty on all charges

Updated: 4:58 p.m.

The couple who orchestrated the cross burning hoax during the 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral election runoff have been found guilty on all charges.

Derrick Bernard, Jr., and Ashley Blackcloud were present when the verdict was read Friday afternoon, convicting them of conspiracy and using the internet and email to convey a false threat. Bernard was then taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal.

The video of the cross burning was sent to media outlets ahead of the 2023 mayoral runoff election between Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams. Mobolade won the runoff to become the city’s first elected Black mayor. The video featured a small cross burning in front of a Moboblade campaign sign. A racial slur was painted across the sign.

Earlier Friday during closing arguments, the prosecution said that Bernard and Blackcloud were media savvy and used a potent symbol of racism to carry out false information of a threat. They said the defendants felt it’s illegal when the Ku Klux Klan used the symbol, but not when they used it.

“They could’ve done a number of things. They could’ve used their radio station or a podcast,” prosecutor Bryan Fields said. “What they chose to do is send a threat out to the world.”



Sentencing for Bernard set for Sept. 11. Blackcloud will be sentenced Sept. 18.

As first reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette, Bernard owned the Colorado Springs radio station The Slide, which played eclectic music. On-air talent also included Rachel Stovall and Regina English, who went on to become Republican and Democratic candidates for the State House District 17 in 2022. English won the race and was re-elected in 2024.

The station also hosted political roundtables that featured local and county candidates including Mobolade. Mobolade, who exchanged texts and had at least one phone call with Bernard during the campaign, said he only knew him as a local media personality.

Bernard took the stand Friday afternoon as part of the defense’s case. He testified that the cross burning was a strategic plan to get Mobolade elected. He maintained that the hoax didn’t threaten the mayor even though it appeared to do so.

Mobolade has maintained that he was unaware that the cross burning was intended to help him win the election. During the first day of the trial, he gave emotional testimony that he felt threatened by it.

“It felt very targeted against me, that symbol of hate, that history of the Ku Klux — KKK — was now directed toward me,” said Mobolade, who appeared to get emotional in the courtroom when shown the defaced campaign sign.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Mobolade said he and his family feels a sense of closure after the verdict.

"We deeply appreciate the work of the judicial system, federal prosecutors, law enforcement, and everyone who worked diligently to bring this case to justice," Mobolade said. “Moments like this remind us that hate has no home in our city. As we move forward, we do so with gratitude, healing, and a commitment to the values that make Colorado Springs a safe, just, and united community.”

Bernard, Blackcloud and Deanna West were indicted last November for the cross burning hoax. West pleaded guilty to one count of maliciously conveying false information about a threat by means of fire. She will be sentenced on June 13.

As part of her plea arrangement, West testified against the couple on Wednesday. According to KOAA, she said she was living at the radio station at the time. Her role in the hoax was providing the lighter and taking video of the cross burning. She also emailed the photo and video of the cross burning to media outlets and public officials using a fake name.

Bernard is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted last year of ordering the 2019 murder of William Underwood, a local rapper who performed under the name FYL Jackk.

However, the man charged with pulling the trigger was acquitted last month and Bernard is appealing his conviction.

In an unrelated case, Bernard faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer in El Paso County. According to court dockets, Bernard is scheduled to appear virtually in El Paso County Court in that case on June 6.