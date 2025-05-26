Woman dies after falling off ledge at Little Dolores Falls in Mesa County

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a hiker who had fallen off a ledge near Little Dolores Falls over Memorial Day weekend. Deputies arrived on scene to find the hiker unconscious and not breathing.

According to text messages to 911 on Saturday, May 24, bystanders had performed CPR on the victim prior to deputies' arrival. The deputies and park rangers took over CPR efforts of the individual, but were unsuccessful. The unnamed hiker, who was identified as a 70-80-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Molly Casey said Little Dolores Falls is historically known as a dangerous area for visitors, though it is unclear why this woman fell.

“Individuals that maybe are not stable in their footing or maybe are not very confident hikers, if they do go too close to the edge and they're not quite sure of where they're standing, they do have the opportunity to misstep,” Casey said. “And unfortunately, as this hiker did fall, we do really ask individuals who visit this area and in any area of Mesa County where they choose to hike, to please understand where you're going and understand what your limitations are as a hiker.”

The Little Dolores Falls is located in the Glade Park area about 16 miles west of Grand Junction. Locally known as the Potholes, It's a popular spot for sunbathing. However, it's not uncommon for visitors to attempt jumping off nearby cliffs and into the waters, Casey said. That has led to multiple rescues in the area, injuries and deaths.

“Because of the way in which the water is running, it can be pretty deceiving as to the depth of the water and hiding different dangers underneath that water as well, whether it's boulders or any other type of debris,” Casey said.

Visitors to the Little Dolores Falls are advised not to swim and to come prepared with proper safety equipment. This includes extra food, extra water, and proper clothing and shoes. There’s also little cell service in the area.