Trails, rock-climbing and conservation are part of new master plan for Fishers Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs

Hiking, biking, and rock-climbing are all part of the plans for Fishers Canyon Open Space, a new 343-acre open space in Colorado Springs in the southwestern part of the city. Pike National Forest borders the property to the west, with Cheyenne Mountain State Park to its south.

The new master plan, approved in early May, will guide strategies for enhancing and managing the open space for the next 15-20 years. It includes around 9-10 miles of trails, including equestrian considerations and a hiking-only loop with trailhead parking that's ADA accessible.

A significant portion of the total acreage of the open space, about 66 percent, is designated for conservation purposes, specifically for wildlife and habitat protection.

"This master plan will provide numerous benefits to our community, offering opportunities for outdoor recreation while also ensuring the preservation and conservation of its valuable resources and wildlife habitats," said Britt Haley, director of park and recreation for the city, in a statement.

"We are committed to protecting this unique landscape, allowing future generations to enjoy its beauty and ecological significance," she said.

A key part of the master plan is a connection to the Chamberlain Trail, an envisioned 26-mile trail linking multiple open spaces along the western side of Colorado Springs, including Blodgett, Red Rock Canyon and Stratton Open Spaces, as well as Bear Creek Regional and North Cheyenne Canyon parks. Currently, 13 miles of the Chamberlain Trail are in use.

Community engagement played a significant role in the nearly 2-year planning process. 2,600 residents participated in surveys, meetings, and focus groups.

Fishers Canyon Open Space was initially acquired by the city in two phases, dating back to November of 2021 and March of 2022. The cost for the property was drawn from the TOPS (Trails, Open Space and Parks) sales tax together with a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for a total of $4.2 million.