Colorado toddler hospitalized with measles, state’s 6th case of 2025

A Colorado toddler is hospitalized with a case of measles, after a recent trip out of the country, public health officials announced Wednesday. It’s the first case this year in which the patient was hospitalized, according to a health department spokesperson.

The case is the state’s sixth recorded this year; the previous high in any one year during the last decade was two cases.

The child is younger than 5, from Arapahoe County, and traveled with family to “multiple international locations with increased measles cases,” according to a joint press release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Arapahoe County Public Health Department, the Adams County Health Department, and Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The toddler is unvaccinated. “The patient is placed on appropriate isolation so there’s no ongoing exposure risk to other patients and families at the hospital,” the release stated. The child is hospitalized at Children’s Hospital Colorado on the Anschutz Medical Campus, a spokesperson confirmed.

The health department urges Coloradans to get vaccinated. Measles is preventable, but highly contagious, sometimes leading to serious health problems. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection, according to the agency. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” it said.

It listed several possible exposure locations for others in Colorado over the last week.

That includes Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, the evening of Thursday, May 22, the early morning of Monday, May 26, and from Monday night through early Tuesday.

Others include three retailers: Walgreens at 18461 E. Hampden Ave. in Aurora on midday Friday, May 23, and midday Sunday, May 25, Sam’s Club at 880 S. Abilene St. in Aurora, Colo., midday Sunday, May 25 and Natural Grocers at 3440 S. Tower Rd. in Aurora Sunday evening.

The MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent infection. Monitoring for symptoms is especially key for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, the release said.

People who are susceptible to measles and were exposed at these locations may develop symptoms through Tuesday, June 17. Locations will be updated as necessary.

There are several steps to take if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well.

Those exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. They include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

If you were at these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you don’t have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead will help prevent additional exposures.

Colorado’s sixth case

Colorado recorded its first case of 2025 in an adult in Pueblo County in late March. A second case was confirmed in Denver in an infant about a week later. Both were unvaccinated.

The third case was in Archuleta County, in south-central Colorado, in an adult with an unknown vaccination history.

In the fourth case, announced last month, Denver’s health department could not verify proof of vaccination for the person; their blood results showed they did not have immunity to measles, a spokesperson said. That case involved an adult, a household contact of the first Denver case identified earlier that month.

Health officials announced a fifth confirmed case late last month, in a vaccinated Denver County adult with recent international travel.

In the last decade, before 2025, Colorado recorded two cases in 2016. It identified one case in 2014, 2015 and 2023 and no cases last year and four other years since 2014, according to the state health department website.

Upcoming MMR vaccination clinics for people who might have been exposed

The Adams County Health Department and the Arapahoe County Public Health Department said they will offer free MMR vaccination clinics for eligible individuals, with no appointment necessary.

Adams County Public Health Clinic

Location: 1401 W. 122nd Ave. #200, Westminster.

Date and time: Thursday, May 29: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Who is eligible: Exposed individuals

Arapahoe County Public Health Clinics

Location: Altura Plaza, 15400 E. 14th Place, Aurora.

Date and time: Thursday, May 29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Who is eligible: Exposed individuals

Please visit the CDPHE website, which includes up-to-date Colorado measles cases as they are confirmed.