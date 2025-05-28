Family of Kilyn Lewis files civil lawsuit against Aurora and former SWAT officer

The family of a 37-year-old unarmed Black man shot and killed during a confrontation with the Aurora SWAT team is suing the city and the Aurora Police officer who fired the shot.

According to court documents filed last Friday, the estate of Kilyn Lewis is seeking compensation for financial loss and for “pain, and suffering, inconvenience, emotional distress, anxiety, loss of enjoyment of life.” Lewis’ widow, Anndrec Lewis, mother LaRonda Jones, father Robert Lewis, Jr. and the mothers of Lewis’ children filed the lawsuit.

Officer Michael Dieck, who fired the fatal shot, and Aurora are listed as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, the compensation the family is seeking would’ve been available had Lewis survived the shooting. It also says Dieck is liable for unconstitutionally interfering with the family’s right to associate with Lewis. It describes Dieck’s actions as willful and wanton.

The lawsuit comes after the family held an event of remembrance on the one-year anniversary of Lewis' death on May 23.

The Aurora SWAT Team was serving a warrant issued by the Denver Police Department at the time of the shooting. Lewis had been wanted for attempted homicide. The SWAT located Lewis at a central Aurora apartment complex.

Lewis used his right hand to pull out a dark object from his pocket as he attempted to comply with officers commands. Dieck fired off one shot that ultimately killed Lewis. It was later discovered that he had a cell phone and a fruit snack in his hand.

Then-Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner declined to press charges due to lack of evidence to charge Dieck. A grand jury also declined to hear the case. Following an internal investigation, the Aurora Police Department found that Dieck didn’t deviate from agency policy during the shooting.

Lewis’ death has sparked peaceful but contentious protests throughout Aurora and Denver. Many of the protests have been held at Aurora City Council meetings.

The tactical approach and lack of less lethal force was questioned by the Aurora Consent Decree’s independent monitor. That led to Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain revising the SWAT team’s policies. As part of the overhaul, Dieck was removed from the SWAT team.