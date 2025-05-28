‘Let us be Lettuce:’ Denver band brings the funk to Colorado Symphony collaboration

The Colorado Symphony has backed many popular artists over the years, often surprising audiences with their collaborations. Their latest is no exception.

The funk and jazz band Lettuce joined forces with the Symphony for an orchestral revamp of their sound. The resulting live album and concert film, "Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony,” dropped earlier this year.

The band’s guitarist, Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff, says the concept of melding orchestra and popular music is a long-standing tradition, one he’s been familiar with his whole life.

“My grandfather was in the NBC Orchestra, and a lot of my life, my father's been like, ‘You gotta listen to this album. This is the Charlie Parker with Strings record from Carnegie Hall, and this is your grandfather. He’s the concertmaster on the album,’” said Smirnoff. “And that's a mix between orchestration and what was going on in jazz at that time. My great aunt Nina was in the LA Symphony, and they're both doing stuff with Frank Sinatra, and my grandfather with Nina Simone.”

“Then in the 1970s, you have a lot of different soul and R&B artists who do the same thing. The list just keeps going on and on,” continued Smirnoff. “So, you didn't have to sell me too hard on this idea. It's like an honor, and I just felt like what Lettuce was doing is just following in that tradition of a lot of these great musicians who've done this way before we did or thought of it.”

Lettuce formed in Boston, as members attended The Berklee College of Music. While three of its musicians, including Smirnoff, now call Denver home, they also have ties to New York, LA, D.C. and New Orleans.

Under the direction of resident conductor Christopher Dragon, the Colorado Symphony played arrangements of Lettuce's catalog by Tom Hagerman of the band DeVotchKa, who's no stranger to these sorts of collabs. The Symphony's packed concert schedule didn't allow for rehearsals ahead of the Lettuce concert, which was recorded for an album and film. But Smirnoff says the band had faith in these consummate professionals.

“You end up going day-of-show into the Symphony, you do a run through with them and you hit it,” said Smirnoff. “It was an experience, that very first show. Some people told me they cried, and I get it, cause I think I might have too. It's a feeling that's truly hard to describe. It's a little overwhelming and beautiful.”

The concert film "Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony" premieres on the streaming service VEEPS starting May 28.