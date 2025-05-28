In Photos: 5 years ago George Floyd’s death prompted weeks of protests in Denver

In the days after George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across several U.S. cities to express outrage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Denver, demonstrators blocked intersections downtown and stopped traffic on I-25. Officers were deployed in riot gear, shot pepper ball guns and tear gas and used military-grade vehicles. The mayor instituted curfew for more than a week and the governor called in the Colorado National Guard.

Hundreds of people were cited or arrested as well as injured due to the confrontations with authorities. (Years later, Denver continues to settle lawsuits alleging police brutality.)

It all stemmed from a counterfeit bill authorities in Minneapolis say that Floyd tried to use at a neighborhood store. During the confrontation with police, one of the four officers, Derek Chauvin, held Floyd on the ground by keeping his knee pressed on Floyd's neck. Almost nine minutes went by as Floyd lost consciousness.

Bystander video posted to social media and mainstream news media prompted outrage. By Thursday, Chauvin and the officers were under arrest. Chauvin was eventually sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

The Denver protests went on for days. At one point, then-Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen joined arm-in-arm with the marchers in an effort to cool the confrontations. Denver community leaders and organizers worked to try and prevent the violence that rocked Minneapolis.

Here's a sampling of what we saw in Denver as the protests unfolded.

May 28, 2020

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As others seek to comfort her, a woman crouches and yells in pain after getting injured during protests in front of the Capitol in Denver on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver police officers in riot gear surrounded a protester using a wheelchair as another protester captured the confrontation on a phone camera during protests in front of the Capitol in Denver on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As more and more protesters came out in the streets in Denver on Thursday, May 28, 2020, enraged by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, the numbers of police from Denver and surrounding cities also grew around the Capitol.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A car's window was smashed outside the state Capitol during demonstrations in downtown Denver against the death of George Floyd on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Police form a wall of shields as they move west on Colfax Avenue at night in front of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, trying to contain a growing crowd of protesters on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

May 29, 2020

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News With a crowd of protesters behind him on the corner of Colfax and Lincoln, a man wrote “Love” on the street the night of Friday, May 29, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anti-police graffiti was spray-painted on the walls of the Capitol and numerous other state government buildings in downtown Denver, including the Ralph Carr Judicial Center on Lincoln Street, on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Then-Denver School Board member Auon'tai M. Anderson (center) was among the social justice protesters May 29, 2020 taking to the streets in Denver to protest the death of George Floyd.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Police in riot gear moved up 15th Street in front of the Colorado Supreme Court in a cloud of tear gas in Denver on the night of Friday, May 29, 2020.

May 30, 2020

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A Denver protester held a graphic image depicting a man being shot as he joined a huge crowed of others outside the Capitol in Denver on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mimicking the way George Floyd was seen held on the ground by Derek Chauvin, protesters staged a die-in in front of the Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd and others on Saturday, May 30, 2020. With COVID rules still in effect, many protesters kept their masks on during the protest, often opting for red masks as a sign of solidarity.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A protester carried an American flag, held upside down in the traditional signal of distress, during a die-in at the Capitol on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Riot poilce armed with shields, truncheons and non-lethal weapons secured a line on Colfax and Lincoln in Denver on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Firefighters arrived to put out flames in burning garbage containers at 11th and Lincoln in Denver the night of May 30, 2020. During the first few nights of the Denver protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, there were occasional pockets of violence, but most gatherings were peaceful, loud and passionate.

June 1, 2020

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News In an effort to help the protests remain peaceful, then-Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen marched with demonstrators on Sunday, June 1, 2020, and later spoke to them at a rally outside the Denver Peforming Arts Center.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A massive and peaceful march wound through downtown Denver the night of Sunday, June 1, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Protesters yell “hands up, don’t shoot” during a massive and peaceful march through downtown Denver the night of Sunday, June 1, 2020.

June 3, 2020

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Quincy Shannon, often called “Q,” was among the organizers and speakers at the June 3, 2020, rally at Civic Center Park

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Veronica Markley

Peaceful demonstrators filled Civic Center Park in Denver on Friday, June 3, 2020.

June 5, 2020

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A prayer vigil and march against racism and police brutality, organized by the Episcopal Church of Colorado, on June 5, 2020, started at Denver’s St. John’s Cathedral, and stopped for moments of silence at the state Capitol and District 6 police station.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Urged on by the music of Denver-based Brothers of Brass, a march and protest racism and police brutality felt more like a celebration and demonstration rolled into one. The noise but peaceful procession began at the Capitol, traveled up 14th Street through Capitol Hill, to Cheeseman Park on Friday, June 5, 2020.