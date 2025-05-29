Part of Boulder Street in downtown Colorado Springs closing for Palmer High School renovations

Starting Tuesday, June 3, a section of Boulder Street is closing to traffic to support renovations to Palmer High School.

During renovations, construction vehicles will remove debris and store heavy equipment on the street between Nevada Avenue and Weber Street, on the north side of the high school.

A section of Webster Street on the east side of the school will also face intermittent closures through July 20, 2026.

Colorado Springs School District 11 The Boulder street detour will avoid the north side of the high school

The estimated $100 million in renovations to Palmer High School will include building a new academic wing.

All roads are expected to reopen to traffic on Jan. 3, 2028.