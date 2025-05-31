The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for June 2025

Pride is here, and this month’s Local 303 lineup is full of Colorado artists proudly representing the LGBTQIA+ community across a variety of genres!



Blankslate is back in the Local 303 for the first time in three years, and it’s worth the wait. They're dropping new singles ahead of their sophomore album coming later this summer. They’ll be performing at our Local 303 Meetup too!



We’re also featuring Team Nonexistent, a high-energy punk band made up of best friends who’ve become known in Denver for their wild can't-miss shows! They’re hitting the road in August to open for Laura Jane Grace across the U.S. and Canada, so get into them now.



Producer and solo artist Judah Noble just released a new album, and we’re spinning a breezy, jazz-meets-R&B track that’s perfect for summer. You’ll also hear the debut indie pop single from Mae Hunniford and fresh sounds from Izzy Veloso who’s turning the ups and downs of early adulthood into catchy, emotional pop with her first song release.



Denver’s Yan Yez brings a nostalgic 80s-meets-now sound with his style of new wave and synth-pop influences. We’re playing two singles from the upcoming debut.



Tune in all month long to hear these incredible Colorado artists and more!



Indie 102.3 will also be out in the community this month celebrating Pride along with you!



We will be walking in the 2025 Denver PrideFest Parade on June 29th and our crew will be handing out swag, goodies, and good vibes as we celebrate love, inclusivity, and the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community.



Plus don’t miss the chance to meet some of our hosts and featured artists this month in person at our Local 303 Meetup on Monday, June 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with a live performance from Blankslate! Admission is free, and the event is all ages (though those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult). Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



Come for a chance to an Indie 102.3 goodie bag or tickets to upcoming concerts:

Punk in the Park - 3 day passes

Lumineers at Empower Field

Indieverse at Levitt Pavilion



The Local 303 Meetup is Bar 404 on Monday June 30; it is located at 404 Broadway in Denver.



A special thanks to our Local 303 Meetup sponsor, Cambio Tequila.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!



Meet June's picks:

Blankslate

y62xm269fy Photo: Lillian Fuglei

Band Lineup: Rylee Dunn (she/her) – vocals, guitar, bass; Tess Condron (she/her) – drums, keys



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: Debut album Summer on a Salt Flat, Self-Released, October 28, 2022 & new album out in August!



Upcoming Shows:

June 13th at Trident Booksellers

June 30th at Bar 404 for Local 303 Meetup

July 7th at Red Rocks Amphitheater for Film on the Rocks

August 7th at Skylark Lounge



About: Founded in 2018 by college roommates Tess Condron and Rylee Dunn, Blankslate was formed around the principle of transformation; a belief in the possibility to become. By culling elements of disparate influences ranging from folks to grunge to classic rock, the band has spent its six-year existence earning fans in Colorado and beyond with a uniquely crafted sound that serves as a tapestry upon which referential, diaristic lyrics and stories are interwoven.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Our sophomore album, Lookout Mountain Charley, is coming out this August! We are super excited to share two of the tracks, “Nov. 16/Paper Ducks” and “Spare Parts” this month on Indie 102.3 before they come out on all platforms on June 13.



Website: https://www.blankslateband.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Izzy Veloso

Rachel M Schultz Photo: Rachel Shultz

Band Lineup:

Songwriting/Vocals/Acoustic Guitar: Izzy Veloso

Recording/Mixing/Mastering/Drums/Solo Guitar: Tom Hanson

Bass Guitar/Acoustic Guitar/Keys/Addl. Composition: Seger Marion

Electric Guitar: Caleb Rockenbach



Colorado Home: From Littleton - now living in Denver!



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: "Dramamine" (Single), February 14th, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: Wolf & Honey, July 12th



About: Izzy Veloso is an indie pop singer-songwriter from Denver with a gift for crafting catchy melodies and clever lyrics that will stick with you long after her music stops. With her powerful voice and introspective songwriting, Izzy invites listeners into her world of navigating adulthood, love, self-worth and self-discovery.



Drawing inspiration from Chappell Roan to Weezer and Radiohead, Izzy’s music is a unique blend of indie rock, shoegaze and pop, creating a sound that is both captivating and addictive. Whether she's playing at intimate date nights with SoFar Sounds or to energetic crowds with her band at Globe Hall, Izzy’s charming performances and relatable storytelling leaves audiences humming along for days to come.



She is currently working on recording more of her original music with her bandmates, composed of Seger Marion (bass/arrangement) and Tom Hanson (drums/recording/engineering).



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I've just released my first music video for "Dramamine", which has felt like a huge milestone! My bandmates and I are also working on recording one of my favorite originals, "Maybe Next Year," which is a true story of me turning 23 years old and basically having the world dropped on my head. The response I've gotten on that song has made me feel a little bit less of an alien as the lyrics seem to really resonate with other people and their journey through adulthood. I'm super stoked for its release this Summer!



Website: https://www.izzyveloso.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook



Judah Noble

Photo: Celia Rose

Band Lineup: Judah Noble (he/they) vocals, guitar, bass, drums, keys & production



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Been releasing music since 2018



Latest Release: Blue Hour, 5/16/2025, Self-Released



About: I'm a local artist and producer living in Denver— where I make R&B, jazz & hip hop every night in my home studio. Everything you hear from the vocals and instrumentation to the mixing and mastering is done by me. I released an album on May 16th called Blue Hour, featuring three years of my work.



Website: https://linktr.ee/judahnoble



Get Social: Instagram

Mae Hunniford

Photo: Joel Villanoz

Live Band Lineup:

Kenny Barnes (he/him) lead guitar

Sammie Keach (she/her) rhythm guitar

GG Tyler (she/her) bass

Reece Cogswell (he/him) drums

Mae Hunniford (she/her) lead vocals



Colorado Home: I was born and raised in Denver!



Formed: I’ve been making music since as long as I can remember and started working on “Yesterday” in October of 2023.



Latest Release: “Yesterday” (Single), Self-Released, November 10, 2024



About: Mae Hunniford is a 22 year old multi-instrumentalist from Denver. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Music Business. Her sound combines pop-forward vocals with rich harmonies backed by alternative instrumentals. Mae also plays a vital role in local band “Tireshoe” as lead vocalist and co-songwriter. She is also a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I’m working on my first EP, and have a new song coming out this summer.



Website: www.maehunniford.com



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify

Team Nonexistent

Photo: John McSweeney

Band Lineup:

Sophia LaBelle-Plott (they/he) - lead vocals, guitar

Magic Jupiter (they/them) - bass, backing vocals

Billie Christ (she/they) - drums

Jesse Newman (they/them) - guitar



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2017 as a solo project by Sophia; 2022 we finalized the current lineup



Latest Release: i “idontneedyoupleasedontcall” (Single), Apr. 11, 2025, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

July 12 @ Squirm Gallery w/ Gila Teen

July 24 @ Hi Dive w/ Flutter (Flutter’s album release show)



About: Team Nonexistent is a queer melodic punk band based out of Denver. Sophia LaBelle-Plott, Magic Mo, Billie Christ, and Jesse Newman perform their own brand of pissed-off angst through distorted guitars, splashy drums, and melody-driven lyrics. The group of best friends fully came together in 2022 to create the signature style and sound they're known for.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about:

We’re going on a U.S.-Canada tour with Laura Jane Grace and Trapper Schoepp for the entire month of August!



Get Social: Instagram

Yan Yez

Photo: Joseph Sharketti

Band Lineup:

Vocals/Synthesizer/Production: Nico Yañez (He/Him)

Guitar: Calvin Cohee (He/Him)

Drums/Percussion: Kira Marie (They/Her)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: "futurehUSband" (Single), Self-Released, 2025



Upcoming Shows:

JUNE 15th: Pikes Peak Pride Main Stage (1:35pm) - Alamo Square Park - Colorado Springs

JUNE 29th: Indie 102.3 Presents Denver Pride (unofficial) After Party - Hi-Dive - Denver

AUGUST 16th: Mountain Music Fest (2:45pm) - Buchanan Park - Evergreen, CO



About: YAN YEZ is the sound of chaos working in perfect harmony. Raw yet polished. Nostalgic yet forward-thinking. Fun but never frivolous. This Denver-based NuWave Indie band has made a name for itself as a genre-defying act that delivers high-octane vulnerability in every note.



As OFM (Out Front Magazine) put it, YAN YEZ is “unexpected and… refreshing in a world where all our pop music sounds incredibly similar. Filled with punk, electric, hip-hop, rock, and pop influences,”. Think ‘80s pop reimagined for a chaotic modern world.'



Led by Nico Yáñez (primarily alongside guitarist Calvin Cohee and percussionist Kira Marie), the band offers more than music; they create experiences. Their live shows are sweaty, jumpy, and utterly unpredictable—equal parts concert and performance therapy. They’ve been praised for seamlessly combining serious commentary on political and social issues with unrelenting entertainment.



Fusionostalgia likened Yañez’s vocal delivery to the iconic David Byrne, calling it a “testament” that the band “can create songs that are as much about the message as they are about the melody.”



In 2024, OFM named YAN YEZ one of Denver’s “Top 5 Up-and-Coming Queer-Fronted Bands,” cementing their place as a standout in the city’s vibrant music scene. Their sound and energy defy categorization, but one thing is clear: YAN YEZ leaves an impression.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Our debut EP, I'm Right Where I'm Supposed to Be, is set to drop slowly but surely over the course of this summer. Our latest single, "futurehUSband," is the second track from that offering.



We're also planning to swim and love and play and cry this summer. We're loving Pedro Pascal, taro bobas, crop tops, and a hint of anarchy. That can all change suddenly as we're feeling generally non-committal until October (or so).



Website: www.yanyezmusic.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube