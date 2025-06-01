Multiple people burned in attack on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall

Updated at 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

A number of people were attacked and burned on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Sunday afternoon. And though local police say it is too soon to ascribe a motive to the incident, the head of the FBI is calling it ‘a targeted terror attack.’

Boulder police took a man into custody at the scene but have not released his identity.

The first calls to 911 came just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon with reports of an attack near the Boulder courthouse.

“The initial callers indicated that there was a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire,” said Police Chief Stephen Redfearn at a press conference. “When we arrived, we encountered multiple victims that were injured, with injuries consistent with burns and other injuries.”

Redfearn said the injuries ranged from very serious to relatively minor. Two people were taken to the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

An 11-block portion of downtown, from Broadway to 16th Street and Pine to Walnut, will remain blocked off through the evening as officers investigate.

Courtesy of the Boulder Police Department “This area is not safe yet. We're dealing with a vehicle of interest. We're dealing with a large area that we are making sure it's safe before we allow people to come back into the scene,” said Redfearn.

CPR News spoke with Rick Holter of Pagosa Springs, who was in a store nearby when someone said there was fire outside.

When he exited, Holter didn’t see anything aflame, although there was someone on the ground being doused by bystanders. He also saw a shirtless man holding squirt bottles and yelling.

“We watched as the police arrived a couple of minutes later and this guy, the shirtless guy, went down on the ground and was handcuffed and taken away then,” said Holter.

Holter said the incident did not seem to have sparked a larger panic; a crowd of people on the mall watched the arrest from a distance.

Though details of the attack are unclear, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X Sunday afternoon, “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Redfern said police at this point could not confirm whether the attack specifically targeted a group of people.

However, an organizer for Run For Their Lives, a group that raises awareness of Israeli hostages and others held by Hamas, told 9News that participants in the weekly walk were approaching the Boulder courthouse when a man threw bottles at them that burst into flames

“From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement Sunday afternoon. “People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado. We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views.”

Gov. Jared Polis also echoed fears that the attacker had specifically targeted the group.

“It is unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder,” Polis, who is Jewish, wrote on X, “on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot no less. Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully marching to draw attention to the plight of the hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. I condemn this vicious act of terrorism, and pray for the recovery of the victims.”

Boulder’s congressman, Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse said he was also monitoring the situation closely.

This is a developing story.

CPR’s Ryan Warner contributed to this reporting.