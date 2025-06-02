Suspect in the Boulder attack on a march to support hostages held by Hamas had planned for a year

Updated at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Federal agents said Mohamed Sabry Soliman told police after his arrest in a Boulder firebombing that he planned his attack for a year, would do it again if he could and “wished they all were dead.”

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday morning, Soliman, 45, threw two lit Molotov cocktails at the gathering near the Boulder courthouse, yelling “Free Palestine!”

Boulder Police Dept. via AP This image provided by the Boulder Police Dept. shows Mohamed Sabry Soliman. (Boulder Police Dept. via AP)

Though one federal hate crime charge has been filed so far, more are likely coming. In the affidavit, authorities say the weapons were made with wine carafes and gasoline and were not manufactured in Colorado, which they say means an interstate crime.

Soliman admitted to investigators in a brief interview that he researched how to make Molotov cocktails on YouTube.

“He also stated that he picked up gas at a gas station on the way to Boulder. He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” reads the criminal complaint.

In addition to the federal charges, Soliman is charged by the state with several counts. He will make his first court appearance in Boulder County today at 1:30 p.m.

Soliman is an Egyptian national who applied for asylum in September 2022, according to federal authorities, after overstaying a visa. He is facing multiple felony charges including assault and the use of explosives.

Eight people were hospitalized with a range of injuries Sunday afternoon after Soliman used a “makeshift flame thrower” and other incendiary devices at a gathering honoring Israeli hostages in Gaza, according to authorities.

At least two victims were flown to the burn unit at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora Sunday. One is listed in critical condition. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. Agents have executed a search warrant at Soliman’s home in eastern Colorado Springs.

Dan Boyce/CPR News The Colorado Springs home of Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman where a search warrant was executed. Monday, June 2, 2025.

Four women and four men ages 52 to 88 were hurt in the attack. Attorney General Phil Weiser said one of the victims is a Holocaust survivor.

“That's something that's shaken a lot of us,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who has relatives who survived the Holocaust. “We've all got to commit to protecting one another and making clear that hate against any group needs to be treated as hate against all groups.”

In videos widely posted on social media, Soliman is seen shirtless and yelling, and investigators said he shouted “free Palestine.” He’s being held at Boulder County Jail on a $10 million bond. He does not have a previous criminal record in the state of Colorado.

The affidavit filed in the federal hate crime case provides a detailed timeline of events. Soliman consented to an interview with police and agents and showed no remorse according to court papers.

“Throughout the interview, Soliman stated that he hated the Zionist group and did this because he hated this group and needed to stop them from taking over “our land,” which he explained to be Palestine. He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack.”

Federal investigators say he told them he planned to be gone after the attack, saying he left an iPhone hidden at his house in a desk drawer with messages to his family as well as a journal, according to the affidavit.

He had barely dipped into his arsenal, according to the federal probable cause statement.

Investigators located Soliman's Toyota Prius near the scene of the attack: “Visible inside the car was red material consistent with the rags found in the black plastic container; a red gas container; and paperwork with the words, “Israel,” “Palestine,” and “USAID.”

“A black plastic container with a yellow top was found near where SOLIMAN was arrested. In the black plastic container were at least fourteen unlit Molotov cocktails, comprised of glass wine carafe bottles or Ball jars containing clear liquid and red rags hanging out of the bottles. Near the black plastic container was a backpack weed sprayer, potentially containing a flammable substance, according to a federal criminal ” Tests revealed the substance was gasoline.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, issued a statement strongly condemning the attack.



"The person who perpetrated this violence in Boulder is a criminal whose unacceptable actions do not, in any way, represent the countless Americans of diverse backgrounds who are peacefully advocating for an end to the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza," read the statement. "Peaceful protests, political engagement, and civil disobedience are the only ways to change policies in our nation."



A number of potential criminal enhancements could be applied in the case due to the victims’ ages and religious identity.

“In Colorado, we have a punishment enhancement for when crimes are committed with what the law calls animus, which means you're attacking somebody based on who they are,” said Weiser. The state does not, however, have a criminal terrorism statute.

According to Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Tricia Mclaughlin, Soliman entered

the country in August 2022 on a B2 tourism visa in California that expired in February 2023. He filed for asylum in September 2022.

The attack took place on the Pearl Street Mall during an event organized by Run for Their Lives, an organization devoted to drawing attention to the hostages seized in the aftermath of Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel.

CPR’s Caitlyn Kim and Ryan Warner contributed to this report.