Mourners at site of Boulder attack express grief, solidarity with Jewish community

Updated: 5:26 p.m.

People gathered on Pearl Street in Boulder on Monday to stand in solidarity with the victims of a firebombing attack Sunday targeting people participating in a walk and vigil for hostages being held by Hamas.

Flowers were left at the site to honor the 12 people who were injured in the attack. People there and around the state told CPR News that they support the Jewish community and condemned the attack.

Here’s some reaction we’ve heard from around the state Monday.

Pearl Street

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Flowers hang from a makeshift memorial on Pearl Street in Boulder on Monday, June 2, 2024.

The scene outside the historic Boulder County Courthouse at 13th Street and Pearl Street was peaceful Monday with only the sound of the fountain splashes, the same fountain that provided water to the burn victims.

At one corner of the courthouse, a handful of Jewish students from the University of Colorado Boulder stood near the nonprofit group Stories of Anti-Semitism to reflect on the tragedy and spread a message of love. Along the opposite side of the square, media from across the country lined the street bordering the courthouse.

Throughout the day, passersby, both Jewish and non-Jewish people, came by to reflect on the violence and the state of the world.

A burn scar, where the alleged attacker lit the incendiary devices, could be seen on the lawn in front of the building. Flowers were scattered on the spot where witnesses said two of the victims had laid on the ground.

A couple from Greeley drove to Boulder to say a prayer of peace and safety over the spot where the victims lay.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Fred Greene, rabbi at congregation Har Hashem, was at the historic Boulder County Courthouse Monday June, 2, 2025, to provide support to people who visited the site on Pearl Street of the attack that injured 12 people.

Rabbi Fred Greene leads the congregation at Har Hashem in Boulder. He said he went to Pearl Street Monday to support people who feel scared, enraged and challenged.

“I know that these things can happen, and there's a lot of people who feel like it can't happen here. I'm not so naive. I think it can happen,” Greene said. “We need to make sure that there's appropriate security available when organizations that are that are minorities and are being targeted when they gather.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Jeremy Jacobs, founder of Stories of Antisemitism, was on Pearl Street in Boulder, Colo. on June 2, 2026, the day after the attack to show support and solidarity.



Jeremy Jacobs is the president and founder of Stories of Antisemitism based in Colorado Springs.

“Our organization is built to respond to antisemitism. As a non-Jewish organization, we want to show our support and our solidarity and really our neighborly spirit to our Jewish community because there's far too few that are speaking up about incidents like this,” Jacobs said. “And so today's the day where we just come out to show our Jewish community that we care.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Boulder residents Greg Eckenrode, Jasmine Summers and Wilbur stand outside the historic Boulder County Courthouse on June 2, 2025. They felt compelled to come to the site the day after the attack to “reclaim my happy place,” Summers said.

Boulder resident Greg Eckenrode came with Jasmine Summers to Pearl Street because they are part of the community that calls the popular area home.

“She insisted that we had to come here today, because we’re always here,” Eckenrode said. “We were here for the LGBTQ celebration, Pride celebration. We're always down here.”

“I needed to reclaim my happy place,” Summers said. “I feel privileged to live here. I feel safe for my family to be here. We were just here on Friday for the dedication of the courthouse and the raising of the flag for Pride Festival …. And then on Sunday, I saw on my Facebook, the Boulder Police alert, and my breath was just taken away. And then when I began to learn the details, the horrific details of what happened, I couldn't believe it.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Gil Eskayo, Caleb Loewengart and Megan Jones sit on the grass outside the historic Boulder County Courthouse on June 2, 2025 in Boulder, Colo. The current and former Jewish CU Boulder students said they came out to the site of the attack to show support for their community.

Students from the University of Colorado also gathered at the spot.

“I'm out here today to show strength, show that we're not afraid to be proudly Jewish even after the events that transpired yesterday,” said CU student Caleb Loewengart. “And I'm also here to spread love and talk to anybody who walks by who may have been affected by what they saw yesterday, Jewish and non-Jewish alike. I grew up in Boulder. This is my community, and it's important to me that everybody here feels protected.”

Loewengart said the initial reaction they felt was fear.

“And I think that's a very natural reaction, and we shouldn't try to bury that down because it's a valid emotion. But it's important that that fear doesn't prevent us from taking action and continuing to show that we're a strong community who's going to support one another.”

CU student Megan Jones said they were there to stand up for their community.

“And what happened yesterday was just outright wrong, and we need to make sure that the victims know that we're here for them.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Vickie and Troy Gottlieb stand praying Monday on the place where some victims fell during an attack on Pearl Street in Boulder on Sunday.

Troy and Vickie Gottlieb traveled to Boulder from Greeley Monday to pray at the spot where victims of the attack fell.

“There's so much going on in society and when we see people that are being attacked just for expressing their belief or opinion, then we need to come together alongside with them,” Vickie Gottlieb said. “We wanted to align ourselves with them and mourn with them the pain and agony they're going through from somebody else's attack on them.”

“Obviously we've seen such an exponential rise of anti-Semitism globally as well as the United States and there was a time we thought we were safe here and I hope that time continues,” Troy Gottlieb said.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News A woman who would only give her name as Lisa stands near a makeshift memorial Monday to honor the victims of an attack in Boulder on Sunday. Lisa said she and others attempted to aid one of the victims and put out flames on her.

Standing at a makeshift memorial with flowers stuck in a moveable gate Monday, a woman who gave her name as Lisa said she and others attempted to put out a fire on one victim.

“I saw the lady next to me fall forward and her legs were on fire, so I grabbed the rag that was in my dog's cart to put that out,” Lisa said. “It took eight of us to get her fire out. Water wasn't working. We used our banners to try to put it out.”

Others around the state react

Leaders from around the state also reacted to news of the attack Monday.

“There is no place for hate or antisemitism in our communities, and I am grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their swift action and continued investigation,” said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade in a statement. “The FBI is the lead investigative agency and has identified that the suspect was living in an El Paso County enclave near Colorado Springs. I am committed to supporting our local and federal partners as this investigation moves forward.”

Jewish Family Service of Colorado President Linda Foster said in a statement that her organization stands with the Boulder Jewish community.

“We send our most heartfelt prayers for healing, comfort, and a complete recovery,” Foster said. “May this tragedy strengthen our collective resolve to combat antisemitism, bigotry, and violence in all of its forms.”

The Jewish Family Service will offer free virtual group therapy sessions for people this week.

Boulder’s county commissioners said they commended the decision to bring federal hate crime charges against the suspect.

“The initial investigation reveals that the suspect targeted members of the Jewish community and that his actions were motivated by hate and antisemitism. It also reveals that the suspect intended further violence and harm, and that the heroic actions of first responders and community members saved lives,” the commissioners said in a statement. “We stand united with the Boulder District Attorney against hate and terror, and in denouncing antisemitism and this hateful act.”

The Islamic Society of Colorado Springs said in a statement that acts of hatred and violence have no place in Islam.

“Our faith teaches us to uphold justice, show compassion, and honor the sanctity of every human life,” it said in a statement. “We stand firmly against all forms of extremism and violence, and we condemn yesterday’s attack in the strongest possible terms.”